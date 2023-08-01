Sofia Vergara Channels Her 'Modern Family' Character in Leopard-Print Dress Days After Divorce Filing

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE on July 18 that Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello are divorcing after seven years of marriage

By
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky

Averi Kremposky is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in The Independent Florida Alligator and the Women's Media Center.

Published on August 1, 2023 11:16AM EDT
Sofia Vergara appears to be enjoying single life as she steps out looking glamorous for a night out in West Hollywood.
Photo:

Splash News / Shutterstock 2023

A newly single Sofia Vergara was recently “spotted” in West Hollywood.  

The actress, 51, was seen rocking a mid-length, leopard-print dress as she hit the town last Friday. Vergara paired the dress — which featured a plunging neckline and collar accents — with a pair of black, strappy stilettos that were accentuated by a red bottom. 

The America’s Got Talent judge kept her accessories light, wearing a pair of statement earrings and a complementary statement ring. She completed the look with a black Chanel purse that had a notable gold chain strap. 

The entire look was reminiscent of something her former Modern Family character Gloria Pritchett would wear — and even did wear on a few episodes of the hit series, per Hola and style blogs dedicated to TV shows.

Sofia Vergara appears to be enjoying single life as she steps out looking glamorous for a night out in West Hollywood.

Splash News / Shutterstock 2023

Pictures from Vergara’s outing came shortly after sources confirmed to PEOPLE on July 18 that the actress and her husband, Joe Manganiello, were divorcing after seven years of marriage

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple shared in a statement to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Vergara met the now-46-year-old True Blood actor at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014. The couple tied the knot in Palm Springs, Florida, in 2015.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Manganiello recalled the moment he "knew right away" that Vergara was the perfect person for him.


He visited her on the set of a movie in New Orleans and brought her the 2014 Hottest Hollywood Bachelors issue of PEOPLE — which featured him on the cover.

"I said, 'I know you just got out of this long-term relationship, and if you need to be single then I understand. Like, I'm not gonna like it, but I'll get over it ... But before you answer, I wanna show you something,' " he recalled.

Manganiello continued, "She picked up the magazine, she opened it up and I saw that she was flipping by my interview and I said, 'What are you doing?' And she said, 'I'm seeing who else is on the list.' " 

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Vergara "is doing excellent" after the Magic Mike actor filed for divorce following the announcement of their split.

"She is sad that her marriage didn’t work out, but she feels very fortunate anyway," the source said. 

Following her West Hollywood outing, the actress posted to her Instagram Saturday to reveal that she was heading to Florida to promote her new beauty line, Toty, on HSN. Prior to that, she'd been enjoying a birthday vacation in Italy.

