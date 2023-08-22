Sofía Vergara Makes Buzzy Return to 'America's Got Talent' amid Joe Manganiello Divorce

The 'Modern Family' alum, who split from Manganiello last month, has spent time in Italy, celebrated birthday dinners and attended concerts by Taylor Swift and Karol G while the pretaped 'AGT' auditions have been airing over the summer

August 22, 2023
Sofia Vergara is pictured arriving to America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California. Sofia carried a Christian Dior tote and wore a white blouse, ripped jeans, and clear platform heels.
Sofía Vergara arriving to 'America's Got Talent' in Pasadena, California on August 22, 2023. Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Sofía Vergara is heading back to work after announcing her divorce from Joe Manganiello

The 51-year-old actress was all smiles as she arrived in Pasadena, California to film Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent.

Keeping things simple but elegant, the Modern Family alum was dressed in a white slouchy button-down and boot cut jeans. She paired her look with black cat-eyed sunglasses, an olive green Christian Dior tote bag and clear lucite heels.

In one snap, Vergara turned back to hold up the peace sign and smile for the camera.

Sofia Vergara looks effortlessly chic as she makes her way into America's Got Talent in Pasadena
Sofia Vergara.

Snorlax / MEGA

Vergara's return to work comes a few weeks after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Manganiello, 46, were divorcing after seven years of marriage.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple shared in a statement to Page Six in July. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Manganiello officially filed for divorce two days after the breakup was announced. Per docs obtained by PEOPLE, he cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and listed their date of separation as July 2. He also noted the pair had a prenup.

However, in separate court docs obtained by PEOPLE, Vergara requested in her filing that the court uphold the former couple's prenup. She also requested the court confirms that certain assets should remain hers, including jewelry, artwork and "other personal effects." She claimed her earnings from before and during their marriage as her assets as well.

Joe M & Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello.

C Flanigan/Getty

Vergara met Manganiello at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014. The couple tied the knot in Palm Springs, Florida, in 2015. The actress first sparked rumors there was trouble in paradise after she was spotted celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy without him.

After confirming their divorce, a source told PEOPLE that Vergara and Manganiello "differ immensely in style and what they like to do, although during the marriage, each tried to put the other’s interests ahead of their own to make it work."

Another insider said the former couple had their "ups and downs for a long time," but they "always put on a good front publicly."

Joe M & Sofia Vergara
Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara.

Barry King/Getty

Since then, Vergara has been spotted out in West Hollywood, celebrating her sister Veronica Vergara’s birthday at the celeb hotspot Delilah. She was also seen in Tampa, Florida, where she was promoting her new beauty brand Toty on the Home Shopping Network, and attended the concerts of Taylor Swift and Karol G this summer.

Meanwhile, on Aug. 12, Manganiello was photographed in Los Angeles running errands after a workout while carrying the former couple’s dog Bubbles. He was no longer wearing a wedding ring in the wake of the split.

