Sofía Vergara Receives 2 Elaborate Flower Bouquets After Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce

Sofía Vergara is appreciating the beauty in life amid her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

Just days after Manganiello, 46, filed for divorce from his wife of seven years, the Modern Family actress received some beautiful floral arrangements.

Vergara, 51, posted the elaborate bouquets to her Instagram Story, showing off two shots of the colorful displays.

For the first arrangement, Vergara received a sprawling bowl of orange and pink flowers. The actress tagged two jewelers in the post, OFIRA Jewels and Lorraine Schwartz. Placed amongst an Andy Warhol and Frida Kahlo coffee table books, the plant display shined.

Sofía Vergara's Instagram Story. SofÃ­a Vergara/Instagram

Second, Vergara posted a bouquet of blush and white roses. With elevated white floral sprigs towering over the vase, this arrangement was a showstopper. The Hot Pursuit actress tagged Jeff Leatham, artistic director for the Four Seasons, in that post.

The floral arrangements come on the heels of Vergara’s split from Manganiello, whom she had been married to for seven years. Manganiello recently filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the couple's split.

He listed the date of separation as July 2 and noted the pair had a prenup.

Sofía Vergara's Instagram Story. SofÃ­a Vergara/Instagram

A source previously told PEOPLE that the former couple had different ways in dealing with fame as well as personal interests.

"Their physical attraction to each other only carried their marriage that far," the insider explained. "On a day-to-day basis, there are so many other things that need to work. There were several things that didn't work."

Vergara and Manganiello also were “often bickering about the small things” as they were “both very stubborn," the source said. This led to a “very negative energy” around the couple which surrounded the “past few months” of their relationship.

Joe Manganiello (left) and Sofía Vergara. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Manganiello and Vergara first confirmed they were splitting in a joint statement earlier this week

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple shared in a statement to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

When the announcement of the couple’s split was made, Vergara was traveling through Italy. Turning 51 on the trip, Vergara posted a stunning makeup-free selfie in celebration.

“Waking up here on my 51st birthday,” the actress wrote in the caption, translated from Spanish. “Still with health, dreams, energy, (my knees already hurt) but with a lot of joy to live!”