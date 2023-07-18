Sofía Vergara Is Praised by 'Modern Family' Costar Julie Bowen for Her New Sexy 'Single' Look After Divorce News

Julie Bowen is giving her full support to her Modern Family costar, Sofía Vergara!

Bowen, 53, outwardly expressed her praise for the 51-year old actress on Instagram for her sexy new "single" look, hours after Vergara announced she and husband Joe Manganiello were divorcing on Monday.

In a carousel post on Instagram, in which Vegara shared photos showing off her toned physique in a blue and black leopard-print thong one-piece, Bowen commented, “This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Julie Bowen's comment on Sofía Vegara's post. Julie Bowen/Instagram

In the images, Vergara appeared to try to cool down under the Italian sun as she held a bottle and glass of water — even showing a shot of her backside as she drank from the glass.

“Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!😁😁,” she captioned the photos to her 30 million Instagram followers.

She made another post that same day — a video of her holding a water bottle in one hand and a glass in the other, climbing on lounge chairs as she laughed.

The actress and host has shared several posts celebrating her 51st birthday with friends in Italy throughout the week, which her fellow America’s Got Talent judges Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel have also been sending positive comments on.

In one post Vergara shared of a dinner in Italy showing a closeup shot of herself at a table, Klum wrote, “Hi beautiful 😻” In another photo of Vergara looking out over a balcony in Ravello in a white and yellow dress, Mandel commented, “Everything is like Revello.”

During her Italian getaway, Vergara was seen without Manganiello or a wedding ring on her finger, sparking rumors of a breakup. The couple then confirmed the divorce news with a joint statement to Page Six on Monday.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple shared in their statement. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

On July 10, the America’s Got Talent judge celebrated her birthday with a meal under lemon trees at Capri’s famous Ristorante da Paolino. In one clip posted on Instagram, she is seen enjoying her sparkling cake as the staff serenades her for her birthday.

During the same dinner, the actress made sure to snap a photo with more friends. She shared the shot on Instagram along with the caption: “So lucky to have my best friends in my favorite restaurant in my favorite island!!!❤️❤️🇮🇹🇮🇹 I love u”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though Manganiello did not appear to be in attendance, he did post a birthday tribute for Vergara, which read, “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!”