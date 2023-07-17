Sofía Vergara Reflected on What to Do 'When Life Gives You Lemons' Days Before Divorce News from Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara seemingly hinted at her relationship troubles days before announcing her divorce from husband Joe Manganiello.

On Saturday, Vergara, 51, posted a series of photos on Instagram showing herself enjoying some dessert in Italy, accompanied by the caption, “When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them😚❤️☀️🇮🇹 @villacimbrone #paradise."

In hindsight, however, the cryptic caption might have been about more than just yummy food as just two days later, Vergara and Manganiello, 46, confirmed they were divorcing after seven years of marriage.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the pair said in a statement shared with Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The Modern Family actress has been celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy with friends. Manganiello has not appeared in any of her photos of the trip, nor has her wedding ring.

The star seemed to be truly “making lemons” out of the situation. In another recent Instagram post, she showed herself dining under lemon trees at the famous Ristorante da Paolino. She was all smiles as the staff serenaded her with a cake to celebrate her birthday.

Despite not being present on the trip, the True Blood actor still shared a birthday tribute to his wife on Instagram. “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” he captioned a photo of them celebrating one of her past birthdays.

Vergara and Manganiello first met at the 2014 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. They tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida in November 2015.

In August 2020, Manganiello spoke fondly about their relationship in an interview with PEOPLE, explaining that his “instincts” about wanting to be with her for the long haul were “right.”

“I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me,” he said at the time. “And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same."

"Once you have that, you don't let go of it," he added.

