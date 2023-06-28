Sofia Vergara is always giving glam.

And now, the America’s Got Talent judge, 50, is launching a beauty brand, Toty, that aligns with everything she’s learned over the years, and sharing her skin secrets.

With suncare the focus, Toty’s products merge makeup, skincare and wellness.

Vergara says sun protection was not always a priority for her, which is why she’s determined to spread the message.

Growing up in Barranquilla, Colombia, located by the Caribbean sea, Vergara says, “The plan was always ‘go to the beach.’” But, she admits, “We did it the wrong way. We didn’t know about protecting ourselves — we [applied] coconut oil. It was like frying a chicken.”

That all changed in the 1990s when Vergara began reading magazines and learning about SPF. “It clicked in me,” she tells PEOPLE. She stopped tanning her face immediately, but it’d take a little longer for her to stop tanning her neck and chest.

"Now I am paying for it,” she says.

As Vergara’s traveled the world, she found formulas that suited her needs, but stateside she didn’t have as much luck.

Sofia Vergara's Toty suncare brand product offerings. TOTY

So, Vergara embarked on Toty, which launched this month. The brand gets its name from Vergara herself. “In Colombia everybody has a nickname. Toty was mine since I was a little girl.”

The Solaria Mineral SPF 50+ is an antioxidant mineral sunscreen serum Vergara says is “like a beautiful primer.”

Vergara is especially proud of the Ilumina CC Cream SPF 50+ and refillable Ilumina CC Creamy Compact 50+. The former is color-correcting fluid Vergara layers over her aforementioned serum. The latter is a solid version she packs in her bag for touch-ups. Both come in 15 shades.

When filming, Vergara uses the two together, “and that’s when I hit the jackpot,” she says. “People can’t believe it, and I’m like, ‘Yes, for God’s sake, it’s the products.'”

Vergara also wanted a product that would defend skin from the inside, out, so Toty also introduced Solaria Infusion, a daily supplement infused with antioxidants such as free radical-fighting vitamin C.

A brush and makeup sponge round out the assortment.

Sofia Vergara Toty campaign image. TOTY

The new launches blend seamlessly into her routine, some of which she’s been doing for 35 years.

“I’m always very put together. I’ve been doing my same makeup since I was 15. I’ve never really loved a lot of foundation or contouring, but I always have eyeliner on, and lashes and lipstick. Even in the morning I put it on. That’s my thing, and of course my sunscreen with the color,” Vergara explains.

As for when she feels her best, Vergara loves when she’s done up. “I wish I could tell you, ‘Oh I like it when I just wake up, and my hair is this.’ No! I like it when I’ve done an hour and a half of hair and makeup. More is more!”

Given her love of makeup, Vergara already has plans to expand Toty to be the total package.

“I want to create a brand that has it all. Lips, body makeup that has sun protection, that doesn't get on your clothes, and that you can put on your chest every day to even out. The dream is big, but we have to start little by little.”

Sofia Vergara celebrates the launch of her suncare brand Toty. Cibelle Lev

It’s a busy year for Vergara as she introduces Toty to the world and takes on a new role on screen.

The star will appear in the Netflix show Griselda in the fall, a “hard job” because she’d never really acted in Spanish or done drama before.

And as she looks to her 51st birthday in July, Vergara is feeling good — and letting go.

“I do see changes that I don’t like, but I try not to focus on them. I’m also now very grateful that I understood to use sun protection when I was younger, because I think that’s why I feel good now with the way I look. That’s what I tell my niece!”

Toty products are available now on toty.com.