Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Tried to 'Make It Work' Before Split but 'Differ Immensely in Style': Source

Though they "tried to put the other’s interests ahead of their own," a source tells PEOPLE that their differences were too significant to keep their marriage going

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Linda Marx
Linda Marx

Linda Marx is a writer and reporter for PEOPLE in the areas of entertainment, politics, sports, fashion, travel, design, human interest, lifestyle and art. She has been writing about these topics for more than 20 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 04:32PM EDT
sofia-and-joe.jpeg

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s differences in personalities contributed to the rift in their marriage.

A source tells PEOPLE that the former couple had different ways in dealing with fame as well as personal interests. 

“Sofía is down to earth and fun to be around when she is stress-free, but as a career woman, she also cares what people think about her, and revels in what makes her a major star,” the source says, describing the 51-year-old actress and her approach to life. 

Joe Mangeniello and Sofia Vergara attend TNT's 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 25184_016
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

On the other hand, the source notes that, “Joe is a guy’s guy."

Despite their shared mutual love and respect, the source says the Modern Family star and the True Blood alum "differ immensely in style and what they like to do, although during the marriage, each tried to put the other’s interests ahead of their own to make it work.”

Following the news of the estranged couple’s divorce on Monday, another source close to Manganiello told PEOPLE that he and Vergara were "always very different" at their roots.

Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara. Joe Manganiello/Instagram

"Their physical attraction to each other only carried their marriage that far," the insider explained. "On a day-to-day basis, there are so many other things that need to work. There were several things that didn't work."

Vergara and Manganiello also were “often bickering about the small things” as they were “both very stubborn," the source said. This led to a “very negative energy” around the couple which surrounded the “past few months” of their relationship.

“They were really trying to make it work though,” the source added. “They do love each other. No one wants to constantly bicker with their spouse though. Joe has absolutely nothing bad to say about her. She is a great woman. They were just not great together in the long run.”

Joe M & Sofia Vergara

Barry King/Getty

The couple met in 2014 during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner and got engaged later that year. Vergara and Manganiello then tied the knot the following November.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Monday, the couple announced their separation after seven years of marriage in a joint statement shared with Page Six

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” it read. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Related Articles
Joe Manganiello (L) and Sofia Vergara attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello 'Put on a Good Front' in Public but Would 'Constantly Bicker': Source
Joe M & Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Have Been 'Growing Apart for Some Time' and Had 'Different' Focuses in Life: Source
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Joe Manganiello Gushed About 'Trust' He Had with Sofía Vergara 3 Years Before Divorce News: 'You Don't Let Go of It'
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscars After-Party
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Are Divorcing After 7 Years of Marriage
Joe M & Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara Reflected on What to Do 'When Life Gives You Lemons' Days Before Divorce News from Joe Manganiello
Julie Bowen showing some support to her 'Modern Family' costar Sophia Vergara after the news of her divorce
Sofía Vergara Is Praised by 'Modern Family' Costar Julie Bowen for Her New Sexy 'Single' Look After Divorce News
Sofia Vergara (L) and Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
All About Sofía Vergara's Son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara
Sofia Vergara vacation bathing suit pics
Sofia Vergara Wears Cheeky One-Piece Thong Swimsuit in Italy amid Joe Manganiello Divorce News
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
Sofia Vergara Italy Vacation Pics
Sofia Vergara Celebrates 51st Birthday in Italy with a Friend Amid Split from Husband Joe Manganiello
Antonio Banderas (R) and wife Melanie Griffith attend a Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation dinner
Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas' Relationship: A Look Back
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello home for sale
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Relist Beverly Hills Mansion for $18 Million — See Inside!
2023 SofÃÂ­a Vergara, Joe Manganiello arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2023
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Relationship Timeline
Jennifer Garner and actor-director Ben Affleck arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Relationship: A Look Back
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello
Sofía Vergara Looks Ahead to 'Amazing 2023' for Joe Manganiello: 'Feliz Cumpleaños Mi Amor'