Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Tried to 'Make It Work' Before Split but 'Differ Immensely in Style': Source

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s differences in personalities contributed to the rift in their marriage.

A source tells PEOPLE that the former couple had different ways in dealing with fame as well as personal interests.

“Sofía is down to earth and fun to be around when she is stress-free, but as a career woman, she also cares what people think about her, and revels in what makes her a major star,” the source says, describing the 51-year-old actress and her approach to life.

On the other hand, the source notes that, “Joe is a guy’s guy."

Despite their shared mutual love and respect, the source says the Modern Family star and the True Blood alum "differ immensely in style and what they like to do, although during the marriage, each tried to put the other’s interests ahead of their own to make it work.”

Following the news of the estranged couple’s divorce on Monday, another source close to Manganiello told PEOPLE that he and Vergara were "always very different" at their roots.

"Their physical attraction to each other only carried their marriage that far," the insider explained. "On a day-to-day basis, there are so many other things that need to work. There were several things that didn't work."

Vergara and Manganiello also were “often bickering about the small things” as they were “both very stubborn," the source said. This led to a “very negative energy” around the couple which surrounded the “past few months” of their relationship.

“They were really trying to make it work though,” the source added. “They do love each other. No one wants to constantly bicker with their spouse though. Joe has absolutely nothing bad to say about her. She is a great woman. They were just not great together in the long run.”

The couple met in 2014 during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner and got engaged later that year. Vergara and Manganiello then tied the knot the following November.

On Monday, the couple announced their separation after seven years of marriage in a joint statement shared with Page Six.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” it read. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

