Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are celebrating their pooch's milestone birthday!

The Modern Family actress, 51, and Magic Mike actor, 46, marked their dog Bubble's 10th birthday on Instagram, with each star sharing posts to honor the special pet.

"Feliz 10th cumpleaños my sweet, vicious Bubbles!" Vergara wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pup digging into a pink cake. "No matter how many times u bite me I will always love u❤️❤️."

Manganiello wished the pup a happy 10th birthday by sharing a video of the Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix dog chowing down on a Puppuccino — the popular, pet-friendly coffee shop treat of whipped cream in an espresso cup.

The video Manganiello shared of the pet enjoying her birthday snack had 50 Cent's "In Da Club" —with the perfectly fitting lyrics "Go, shorty, it's your birthday" — for a soundtrack.

The couple's celebrity friends replied to the sweet birthday tributes with well wishes for the pup.

"Happy Birthday Bubbles from auntie Heidi ❤️ 🦴," wrote Vergara's fellow America's Got Talent host Heidi Klum.

"The caption is amazing," Nicola Peltz Beckham added in the comments. "She is iconic."

The pooch's big day is not the only celebration on the couple's calendar — Vergara marked her 51st birthday on Monday with a luxurious Italian vacation.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

The couple have spoken about the hilarious relationship Manganiello has with Bubbles, who they adopted.

"She hates me. She was supposed to be for me. She was supposed to be my dog," Vergara told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "She arrived to the house, and I don't know, she thought she was for Joe, and that's all she wants to do."

"I have to say, he treats her like she's a little daughter he has. But she insists on, you know, behaving like a concubine or like a mistress or something," she continued. "She sleeps with him. She gets angry when I walk in the room. It's a whole thing now in the house."

Despite Bubbles' preference for Manganiello, Vergara said she still shows the furry friend love because "that's his baby." The four-time Golden Globe nominee even made her husband a Bubbles-themed birthday cake in 2020 to celebrate the special bond the two have.

Manganiello corroborates Vergara's account that Bubbles is partial to him, saying on The Ellen Show Degeneres Show in 2022 that he and the dog have been inseparable since they first met.

"I went downstairs, went outside, this little head pops up out of her lap and squirms, runs over to me," he said of the sweet encounter. "I pick her up, and she starts growling at everybody else, like, 'Get away from us. This is my man now. That's it.'"

Manganiello added that Bubbles' relationship with Vergara was improving, saying, "It's gotten a little bit better, I think."

Vergara and Manganiello tied the knot in 2015 and celebrated their 7th anniversary in November.