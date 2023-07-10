Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate Their Tiny Senior Dog's 10th Birthday

"No matter how many times u bite me I will always love u" Vergara wrote in her Instagram birthday post for Bubbles the dog

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Photo of Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has previously worked at local independent newspapers and her student-led publication at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the editor of Arts, Culture and Entertainment and is obtaining a degree in journalism.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 03:56PM EDT
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Bubbles the dog
Photo:

Jackson Lee; Sofia Vergara/ Instagram

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are celebrating their pooch's milestone birthday!

The Modern Family actress, 51, and Magic Mike actor, 46, marked their dog Bubble's 10th birthday on Instagram, with each star sharing posts to honor the special pet.

"Feliz 10th cumpleaños my sweet, vicious Bubbles!" Vergara wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pup digging into a pink cake. "No matter how many times u bite me I will always love u❤️❤️."

Manganiello wished the pup a happy 10th birthday by sharing a video of the Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix dog chowing down on a Puppuccino — the popular, pet-friendly coffee shop treat of whipped cream in an espresso cup.

The video Manganiello shared of the pet enjoying her birthday snack had 50 Cent's "In Da Club" —with the perfectly fitting lyrics "Go, shorty, it's your birthday" — for a soundtrack.

The couple's celebrity friends replied to the sweet birthday tributes with well wishes for the pup. 

"Happy Birthday Bubbles from auntie Heidi ❤️ 🦴," wrote Vergara's fellow America's Got Talent host Heidi Klum.

"The caption is amazing," Nicola Peltz Beckham added in the comments. "She is iconic."

The pooch's big day is not the only celebration on the couple's calendar — Vergara marked her 51st birthday on Monday with a luxurious Italian vacation

Joe Manganiello attends the 7th edition of the Filming Italy Los Angeles 2022 at Harmony Gold on March 01, 2022
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

The couple have spoken about the hilarious relationship Manganiello has with Bubbles, who they adopted.

"She hates me. She was supposed to be for me. She was supposed to be my dog," Vergara told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "She arrived to the house, and I don't know, she thought she was for Joe, and that's all she wants to do."

"I have to say, he treats her like she's a little daughter he has. But she insists on, you know, behaving like a concubine or like a mistress or something," she continued. "She sleeps with him. She gets angry when I walk in the room. It's a whole thing now in the house."

Despite Bubbles' preference for Manganiello, Vergara said she still shows the furry friend love because "that's his baby." The four-time Golden Globe nominee even made her husband a Bubbles-themed birthday cake in 2020 to celebrate the special bond the two have. 

Manganiello corroborates Vergara's account that Bubbles is partial to him, saying on The Ellen Show Degeneres Show in 2022 that he and the dog have been inseparable since they first met. 

"I went downstairs, went outside, this little head pops up out of her lap and squirms, runs over to me," he said of the sweet encounter. "I pick her up, and she starts growling at everybody else, like, 'Get away from us. This is my man now. That's it.'"

Manganiello added that Bubbles' relationship with Vergara was improving, saying, "It's gotten a little bit better, I think."

Vergara and Manganiello tied the knot in 2015 and celebrated their 7th anniversary in November.

Related Articles
SofiÂ­a Vergara Jokes 'My Knees Already Hurt' as She Fetes Her 51st Birthday with a Sexy Swimsuit Snap in Italy
Sofía Vergara Jokes 'My Knees Already Hurt' as She Fetes Her 51st Birthday with a Sexy Swimsuit Snap in Italy
Loud parrot leads to cop call
Bird Owner Gets Surprise Police Visit After His Loud Parrot Is Mistaken for a Screaming Woman
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Video of 'Wonderful' Daughter Penelope for 11th Birthday
Offset and Cardi B attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala; Kulture is 5
Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture’s 5th Birthday: ‘My Baby Girl is 5’
Will Smith Jada Jaden
Will Smith and Wife Jada Celebrate Son Jaden’s 25th Birthday — And Tease Him for Not Having Kids Yet!
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Share Secret To Being Good Grandparents
Rita Wilson Celebrates Husband Tom Hanks' 67th Birthday: 'My Lover, My Best Friend, My Family'
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Post Sweet Tributes To Daughter Penelope as She Turns 11
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Post Sweet Tributes to Daughter Penelope as She Turns 11
Brooke Shields New Puppy
Brooke Shields Introduces New Dog Tuzi: 'Couldn't Go Long Without Puppy Love'
Christina Hall Celebrates Turning 40: 'Hello to a New Decade'
Christina Hall Celebrates 40th Birthday with Party at Newport Beach Mansion: 'Hello New Decade'
A group of beagles that were rescued from a breeding facility celebrate the one year anniversary of their freedom
Virginia Lab Beagles Celebrate One Year of Freedom with Heartwarming Birthday Party
Belgian hospital pet visits
Hospital Opens Area for Patients to Visit with Their Pets from Home: 'It Gives You a Lift'
Matthew McConaughey and Levi McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Surprise Son Levi by Letting Him Join Social Media on 15th Birthday
Best friends helping senior foster dog complete bucket list
Ailing Senior Dog Who Went Viral for Completing Bucket List After Being Surrendered Dies at 20
Paul McCartney wished ringo and his dad a happy bday
Paul McCartney Wishes Ringo Starr, and His Father, a Happy Birthday: 'Two of My Heroes'
Petlibro Dockstream App Monitoring Water Fountain Tout
This 'Sleek and Quiet' Cat Water Fountain Helps Pets Hydrate in Summer Heat, and It’s on Sale with Our Promo Code
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Instagram
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Wishes Him a Happy Birthday: 'You Bring So Much Happiness'