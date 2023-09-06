Sofía Vergara Reveals How She's Been 'Trying to Have Fun' Lately After Joe Manganiello Split

The 'America's Got Talent' judge said she has been "going everywhere" that she is invited as of late, including the concerts of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Karol G

Stephanie Wenger
Published on September 6, 2023
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara is embracing a summer of independence after her split from Joe Manganiello.

The America's Got Talent judge, 51, revealed that she isn’t turning down any opportunities to have fun and see some of the biggest concerts of the summer, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Karol G.

"I've been lucky!” she told Entertainment Tonight. “People have been inviting me out, you know, [I’ve been] trying to have fun. So I've been going everywhere they invite me."

The Modern Family alum teased that “anyone can learn a thing or two” from Beyoncé, adding of her performance: “She was spectacular! What a show!"

"Her daughter, her songs, her outfits, her body, I mean everything," she said of the Grammy winner, referencing her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who showed off her dance moves on stage alongside her mother.

Vergara also documented her experience at the show on social media Saturday, sharing several videos on Instagram of her dancing the night away at the Los Angeles stop at the Renaissance World Tour.

Beyonce’s concert was hardly the only show that Vergara enjoyed this summer. She told ET, "[We saw Karol G], and before Karol G was Taylor Swift. I mean, I don't think I've ever gone to so many concerts [in my life]."

The actress’ jam-packed summer — which also includes returning to the judges’ table at America's Got Talent for the season 18 live shows — comes nearly two months after her ex Manganiello filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple shared in a statement to Page Six in July. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Manganiello officially filed for divorce two days after the breakup was announced. Per docs obtained by PEOPLE, he cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and listed their date of separation as July 2. He also noted the pair had a prenup.

In separate court docs obtained by PEOPLE, Vergara requested in her filing that the court uphold the former couple's prenup. She also requested that certain assets should remain hers, including jewelry, artwork and "other personal effects." She claimed her earnings from before and during their marriage as her assets as well.

America's Got Talent's results show airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

