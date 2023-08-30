Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum Twin in Zebra Print Looks on 'America's Got Talent' Red Carpet

The pair had a matching moment in their animal-inspired looks

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack
Erin Clack is a Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 04:11PM EDT
Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum at America's Got Talent red carpet
Sofía Vergara (left) and Heidi Klum both wore zebra-print looks on the red carpet ahead of a live taping of 'America's Got Talent'. Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum took a walk on the wild side for their latest red carpet appearance.

The Modern Family star, 51, and the supermodel, 50, twinned in head-turning zebra looks on the red carpet at America's Got Talent on Tuesday.

Vergara wore a black-and-white jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and a silver accents on the waist, along with a pair of black and silver bangles on her arm. Her signature long hair was styled in loose waves.

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum at the "America's Got Talent" Season 18 Live Show - Red Carpet at Hotel Dena
Sofía Vergara (left) and Heidi Klum twin in zebra-print looks on the red carpet.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Klum, meanwhile, rocked a glittery strapless mini dress that mixed black-and-white and bronze-and-green zebra-print panels. The former Victoria's Secret Angel carried the animal theme through to her accessories, with a black-and-white striped necklace and zebra-print heels.

The pair smiled and posed for photos with their arms around each other before joining Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell at the judges' table for the show, which was filmed at Hotel Dana in Pasadena, California.

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum at the "America's Got Talent" Season 18 Live Show - Red Carpet at Hotel Dena
Sofía Vergara (left) and Heidi Klum attend a live taping of 'America's Got Talent'.

Kevin Winter/Getty

In a light-hearted moment during a recent episode of AGT, Mandel, 67, offered to play Cupid for Vergara, who last month announced her divorce from Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage.

After ventriloquist and mentalist Brynn Cummings performed an act in which she "set up" Klum with an eligible bachelor puppet, Mandel quipped to Cummings: "I have one more piece of advice for you: if you're looking for eligible bachelors, you should've talked to Sofía because she's in the market right now."

Vergara responded by cheering loudly and throwing her hands into the air, showing she wasn't offended. However, Mandel later faced some backlash over his comment, prompting the comedian to clarify that his stunning costar hardly needs his help in the dating game.

"I think everybody watching who is available believes they’re the perfect match for Sofía. I don’t think, Sofía, to be honest … she doesn’t need my help. She really doesn't," he told Extra, adding that he doesn't expect Vergara to stay single long.

"I believe that she'll be fending them off. I mean, she is a great friend, a brilliant person, businessperson, a powerhouse, an amazing sense of humor," Mandel raved of the actress. "She checks every box, so whoever ends up with Sofía is going to be really, really lucky."

He then jokingly suggested, "Let’s try and do it by the end of the season. We’ll find her a match and leave it to America to vote."

While Vergara embraces a new chapter following her split from Manganiello, fellow AGT judge Klum has been enjoying a loved-up summer with her musician-husband, Tom Kaulitz. The Making the Cut host has shared lots of photos and videos from the couple's travels around Europe, including Paris and various parts of Italy.

Earlier this month, Klum shared highlights on Instagram of their boat excursion off the coast of Capri. The pair could be seen in photos sunbathing, cuddling and enjoying some drinks as they sailed around and took in the stunning scenery.

“We L❤️VE you, Capri 🇮🇹,” she captioned the post.

