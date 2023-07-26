Sofía Vergara 'Feels Very Fortunate' amid Joe Manganiello Split as Source Says 'There Is No Drama'

The 'Modern Family' announced her split from Manganiello in a joint statement on July 18 after she was spotted celebrating her birthday in Italy without a ring

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
Published on July 26, 2023 12:26PM EDT
Joe M & Sofia Vergara
Photo:

Barry King/Getty

Sofía Vergara is making peace with the end of her marriage to Joe Manganiello.

A source tells PEOPLE the 51-year-old Modern Family alum "is doing excellent" a week after the Magic Mike actor, 46, filed for divorce following the exes' announcement they were splitting.

"She is sad that her marriage didn’t work out, but she feels very fortunate anyway," the source says. "She has a great life that she loves. She is staying at her house for now. Joe is living elsewhere."

The insider adds that "there is no drama" between the former couple. (PEOPLE has reached out to a rep for Vergara.)

On July 18, the actress announced in a joint statement she would be separating from the True Blood star after seven years of marriage

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the estranged couple said in their statement to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

sofia-vergara-joe-manganiello.jpg
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Speculation around the status of their relationship began when Vergara was spotted celebrating her 51st birthday without Manganiello or her wedding ring just a few days before the news was confirmed. 

Though he was absent from the birthday festivities, the 46-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a tribute to Vegara. 

“¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” Manganiello wrote alongside a photo of the former couple celebrating one of her previous birthdays.

sofia-and-joe.jpeg

A source later told PEOPLE that the couple had been going through "ups and downs for a long time" though they "always put on a good front publicly."

"They'd be fighting or bickering, but then plaster on smiles when others were looking," the insider added. 

Another source close to Manganiello confirmed the same sentiments, explaining that they were  "always very different" and lacked other characteristics to keep their marriage going in the long run. 

"Their physical attraction to each other only carried their marriage that far," they noted. "On a day-to-day basis, there are so many other things that need to work. There were several things that didn't work."

The insider added that they were “often bickering about the small things” and were “both very stubborn.” Towards the end of the relationship, they possessed “very negative energy” that hung around them for the “past few months.”

“They were really trying to make it work though,” the source added. “They do love each other. No one wants to constantly bicker with their spouse though. Joe has absolutely nothing bad to say about her. She is a great woman. They were just not great together in the long run.”

