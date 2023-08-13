Sofía Vergara Has Girls' Night Out to Celebrate Sister's Birthday amid Joe Manganiello Divorce

Sofía Vergara is taking part in a girls' night out!

The actress, 51, was photographed celebrating her sister Veronica Vergara’s birthday on Saturday evening.

The sister duo was joined by the Modern Family alum's niece, Claudia Vergara; her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, and friend Margarita Heilbron at the celeb hotspot Delilah in West Hollywood.

For the evening out, Sofía wore a light blue dress, which she accessorized with a black purse and a pair of black heels. Her sister, meanwhile, stood closely beside her, wearing a green dress, which she similarly paired with a black handbag.

BACKGRID

Sofía's nighttime outing took place on the same day that her estranged husband, Joe Manganiello, was seen in public for the first time the former couple announced their decision to divorce last month.

The Magic Mike actor, 46, was photographed in Los Angeles running errands after a workout while carrying the former couple’s dog Bubbles. He was no longer wearing a wedding ring in the wake of the split.

Both outings took place after sources confirmed to PEOPLE on July 18 that the pair are divorcing after seven years of marriage. The former couple addressed the news in a statement shared with Page Six the day before, noting that it was a "difficult decision."

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," Sofía and Manganiello said in their statement. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Barry King/Getty

Two days after the news broke, Manganiello filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of the marriage, according to divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE. He listed the date of separation as July 2.

Vergara responded to Manganiello's divorce filing on July 26 in documents obtained by PEOPLE, and also cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

The pair had a prenuptial agreement in place before Manganiello filed for divorce. Their shared assets and debts will be divided based on the “the terms of the parties' Prenuptial Agreement" and their prenup will determine spousal support.

According to his filing, the True Blood alum has separate property that includes “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects," as well as earnings from before, during and after the marriage.

According to a report from Page Six, Vergara allowed Manganiello to keep their 10-year-old Chihuahua-Pomeranian.

