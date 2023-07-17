Sofia Vergara Celebrates 51st Birthday in Italy with Friends — See All the Stunning Photos!

Sofia Vergara is living la dolce vita during her birthday trip in Italy!

The Modern Family actress headed to the European hotspot earlier this month to celebrate her 51st birthday with a friend. Along the way, Vergara documented the restaurants, hotels and breathtaking views she experienced on the trip.

One of Vergara’s close friends seemingly accompanied her throughout the spectacular vacation and the duo enjoyed a series of fun-filled activities together — such as their boating excursion along the Amalfi Coast and sightseeing in Capri.



To celebrate her actual birthday on July 10, the star dined under lemon trees at Capri’s famous Ristorante da Paolino. In one clip posted on Instagram, she is seen enjoying her sparkling cake as the staff serenades her for her birthday.

During the same dinner, the actress made sure to snap a photo with more friends. She shared the shot on Instagram along with the caption: “So lucky to have my best friends in my favorite restaurant in my favorite island!!!❤️❤️🇮🇹🇮🇹 I love u”

Sofia Vergara poses with her close friends during her 51st birthday trip in Capri, Italy. sofiavergara/Instagram

Earlier in the day, the trio posed in front of a waterfront backdrop after enjoying a serene lunch and boat ride around the island. “What a bday day!!!🥳🥳🇮🇹🇮🇹,” Vergara wrote beside the post.

Sofia Vergara enjoys a boat ride around the Amalfi Coast during her 51st birthday trip. sofiavergara/Instagram

In addition to her birthday festivities, the actress enjoyed some delicious Italian wine and cuisine while dining with her friend at Villa Cimbrone in Ravello.

“When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them😚❤️☀️🇮🇹 @villacimbrone #paradise,” she captioned a series of images on Instagram.

Sofia Vergara dines at Villa Cimbrone in Ravello, Italy. sofiavergara/Instagram

The pair also enjoyed some sightseeing around the Amalfi Coast city as they took in the rocky landscape and surrounding mountains.

Sofia Vergara poses with her friend in Ravello, Italy. sofiavergara/Instagram

During her last few days of her stacked vacation, Vegara did her best to cool down in a blue leopard swimsuit while temperatures in Ravello hit 92 degrees. She made sure to stay hydrated while sunbathing on a lush patio.

Sofia Vergara stays cool while sunbathing in Ravello, Italy. sofiavergara/Instagram

“Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!😁😁,” the actress shared on Instagram.

While Vergara's husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello did not appear to join his wife for her birthday trip, the actor did give her a shoutout on Instagram shortly after her actual birthday.

“¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” he wrote beside a shot of the couple on one of Vergara’s previous birthdays.

