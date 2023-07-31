Sofía Vergara Asks Court to Enforce Joe Manganiello Prenup, Plus Preserve Her Earnings and Assets During Marriage

The 'Modern Family' actress requested their prenup be upheld and that she maintain the assets she made before, during and after their marriage in new documents obtained by PEOPLE

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
Published on July 31, 2023 09:11PM EDT
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Sofía Vergara is looking to uphold her prenup with Joe Manganiello as the two work to settle the terms of their divorce.

According to new documents obtained by PEOPLE, Vergara responded to Manganiello’s divorce filing on July 26, also citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the dissolution of their marriage.

The actress asked the court to uphold their prenup, and also confirm that certain assets should remain hers, including jewelry, artwork and “other personal effects.” Vergara also claimed her earnings from before and during their marriage as her assets.

Manganiello, 46, and Vergara, 51, first announced their plans to divorce after seven years of marriage on July 17 in a joint statement shared with Page Six.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple said in the statement. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Two days later, Manganiello filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the couple's split. Manganiello listed the date of separation as July 2 and noted the pair had a prenup.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Despite their shared mutual love and respect, a source previously told PEOPLE the Modern Familystar and the True Blood alum "differ immensely in style and what they like to do, although during the marriage, each tried to put the other’s interests ahead of their own to make it work.”

The couple had also been going through "ups and downs for a long time," though they "always put on a good front publicly."

On the same day that Vergara responded to Manganiello's divorce filing, a source told PEOPLE that the actress was "doing excellent" amid the divorce news.

"She is sad that her marriage didn’t work out, but she feels very fortunate anyway," the source said. "She has a great life that she loves. She is staying at her house for now. Joe is living elsewhere."

The insider added that "there is no drama" between the former couple.

Speculation around the status of their relationship began when Vergara was spotted celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy without Manganiello or her wedding ring just a few days before the news was confirmed. 

Although the True Blood star wasn’t present for the festivities, he shared a birthday tributecelebrating his estranged wife on Instagram. “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” he wrote alongside a photo of the former couple celebrating one of Vergara’s previous birthdays.

Manganiello met Vergara via her Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014. He proposed in December of that year and they tied the knot in November 2015. 

The two do not have any children together, though Vergara is mom to son Manolo Gonzalez, 31, whom she shares with ex Joe Gonzalez.

