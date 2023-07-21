Inside Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s Luxurious Real Estate Portfolio

The 'Modern Family' star and 'Magic Mike' actor are divorcing after seven years of marriage. Here are all the places they've called home

By Erin Clements
Published on July 21, 2023 01:04PM EDT
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello home for sale
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, who recently split, have owned multiple homes together. Photo:

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock, Ryan Lahiff

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have owned multiple properties during their seven years of marriage — including two in Beverly Hills and one in a secret tropical location.

Now that the couple have split, their assets will be divided in accordance with their prenuptial agreement, per documents obtained by PEOPLE. The Magic Mike star, 46, filed for divorce on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences.

Here’s everything to know about the places Vergara and Manganiello have called home.

Beverly Hills Mansion

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello home for sale
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello listed this Beverly Hills home for sale in June.

Ryan Lahiff


The couple recently re-listed a seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion for sale. They originally put it on the market in July 2022 for nearly $20 million, but later removed the listing. They tried for a sale again in June 2023, asking $18 million this time. The listing is still active.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello home for sale
The home's lower level features a bar with a wine cellar and tasting room.

Sothebyâs International Realty

The Italian-inspired home, which features a theater, full-size gym, chef’s kitchen, and wine cellar, occupies more than half an acre. The Modern Family actress, 51, purchased the property in 2014 for $10.6 million, before she married Manganiello the following year.

According Variety's Dirt, the Colombian star worked with interior designer Jennifer Bevan to add Italian villa-inspired touches to the home, which was built in 2006.


However the property seemingly hasn't been the couple's primary residence for some time.

Beverly Park Mansion

In 2020, Vergara and Manganiello purchased a new home for more than $25 million in Beverly Park, a gated community in Beverly Hills, according to several outlets.

Sofia has shared some photos and videos of the property on Instagram, including the peaceful nighttime view of the palm-filled backyard, pool and pool house, above, which she posted in May 2023.

Island Vacation Home

While Vergara has managed to keep its location a secret, the actress also has a home in a beautiful beachy destination that she calls "Casa Chipi Chipi."

The tropical, waterfront getaway has been the site of birthday festivities and romantic date nights for Vergara and Manganiello. 

"Feliz cumpleaños mi amor❤️🙏🏼 its going to be an amazing 2023 for you," Vergara wrote alongside a photo of Manganiello sitting by the ocean, shared for his 46th birthday in December 2022.

She’s also welcomed her Modern Family co-stars, such as Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and his husband, Justin Mikita, to Casa Chipi Chipi.

