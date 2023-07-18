Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello 'Put on a Good Front' in Public but Would 'Constantly Bicker': Source

"Their physical attraction to each other only carried their marriage that far," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple's marital woes

Esther Kang
Esther Kang
Published on July 18, 2023 06:04PM EDT
Joe Manganiello (L) and Sofia Vergara attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello's differences may have been the root of their split.

A source tells PEOPLE that the couple had been going through "ups and downs for a long time" though they "always put on a good front publicly."

"They'd be fighting or bickering, but then plaster on smiles when others were looking," the source added. 

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_009
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

A separate source close to Manganiello echoed the same sentiments, citing how the former couple was "always very different" at their roots.

"Their physical attraction to each other only carried their marriage that far," the source explained. "On a day-to-day basis, there are so many other things that need to work. There were several things that didn't work."

According to the source, the Modern Family star, 51, and the True Blood alum, 46, were “often bickering about the small things” and were “both very stubborn,” noting that a “very negative energy” hung around them for the “past few months.”

“They were really trying to make it work though,” the source added. “They do love each other. No one wants to constantly bicker with their spouse though. Joe has absolutely nothing bad to say about her. She is a great woman. They were just not great together in the long run.”

Joe Manganiello (L) and Sofia Vergara attend the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara. Jeff Vespa/VF15/WireImage

On Monday, Manganiello and Vergara announced their plans to divorce in a joint statement to Page Six.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the estranged couple wrote. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Following the news, a source told PEOPLE that the couple had been "growing apart for some time" and "tried to resolve things, but they are focused on different areas of their lives."

Joe M & Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello.

Barry King/Getty

Manganiello met Vergara via her Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014. He proposed in December of that year and they tied the knot in November 2015. 

In November 2022, the pair celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary with a tribute post to Instagram. The actress shared a series of beautiful throwback photos that included a shot of the couple dancing at their reception and exchanging their vows.

She captioned the post with a simple, "Love U" followed by a few red heart emojis.

