Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Relist Beverly Hills Mansion for $18 Million — See Inside!

The Italian-inspired home features a theater, full-size gym and wine cellar

By Liza Esquibias
Updated on June 5, 2023 02:15 PM
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello home for sale
Photo:

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock, Ryan Lahiff

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have decided to let go of their Beverly Hills villa — again.

The couple listed the seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom home for $18 million for a second time in under a year, PEOPLE confirms.

Vergara, 50, and Manganiello, 46, previously put the home up for sale in July 2022 for nearly $20 million before taking it off the market. Now, the Italian-inspired estate is back on the market with a reduced price tag. Santiago Arana of The Agency and Barry Peele of Sotheby's International Realty hold the listing.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello home for sale

Ryan Lahiff

The Modern Family alum purchased the property — which sits on more than half an acre — in 2014 for $10.6 million before marrying her now-husband. She has since remodeled the home, built in 2006, adding touches of an Italian villa with the help of interior designer Jennifer Bevan, according Variety's Dirt.

With three stories and more than 11,000 square feet, the mansion includes a chef’s kitchen, a theater and a full-size gym, according to the listing. 

Sofia Vergara and Joe Mangianelloâs L.A. homeÂ for sale
Michael McNamara / Sothebyâs International Realty

Down a spiral staircase, the lower-level features a bar with a wine cellar and tasting room, sporting a black-and-white color scheme that contrasts with the light and airy decor on the upper levels.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello home for sale

Sothebyâs International Realty

The backyard features high hedges, a manicured lawn, a pool, a hot tub and a barbecue area.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello home for sale

Ryan Lahiff

The America's Got Talent judge and the True Blood alum first met through her Modern Family co-star Jesse TylerFerguson at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014 — although Vergara was engaged to Nick Loeb at the time. A few weeks after the event, Vergara announced her breakup with Loeb, prompting Manganiello to ask Ferguson for the actress's number.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_009
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Although Vergara didn't believe that she was ready to date at the time, Manganiello won her over.

"I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me," Manganiello told PEOPLE in 2020. "And we're both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don't let go of it."

Related Articles
Diana Jenkins is selling her CA home
'RHOBH' Alum Diana Jenkins Lists Hidden Hills Home for $20.5 Million — See Inside
peo steam mop tout
Even Professional Cleaners Call This Steam Mop a ‘Great Piece of Equipment’ — and It’s Just $75 Today at Amazon
KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat Tout
This Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat That ‘Helps with Back, Knee, and Foot Pain’ Is Up to 56% Off at Amazon
Heidi Klum celebrates 50th Birthday
Heidi Klum Celebrates Her 50th Birthday with Extravagant Gatsby-Themed Party: See the Photos
Amazon Outdoor Lighting Tout
Amazon’s Best-Selling Outdoor Lights Will Get Your Backyard Ready for Summer — and They’re All Under $45
michael strahan tout
Michael Strahan Shares His Best Father’s Day Gifts — Including His Own Everyday Essentials
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of "Marry Me"
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly Buy $60 Million L.A. Mansion
Kristin Davis, along with Drew and Jonathan Scott, reveal the finished renovated home to Kristin's long time friend, as seen on Celebrity IOU
Kristin Davis Surprises Close Friend and Fellow Single Mom with a Home Makeover (Exclusive)
BLACK+DECKER Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
The Black + Decker Cordless Vacuum Shoppers Swear by for 'Serious Suction Power’ Is on Sale for Under $150
Mariah Carey Atlanta house for sale
Mariah Carey Sells Massive Georgia Mansion at a Loss 1 Year After Home Was Burglarized
Home in a Heartbeat with Galey Alix
How Galey Alix Turned Heartbreak and a Health Crisis Into HGTV Stardom: 'Starting Over Saved Me' (Exclusive)
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C
Shoppers Are Amazed at How Much Dust and Pet Hair This Robot Vacuum Sucks Up — and It’s Half-Off at Amazon
Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jason Oppenheim and Marie Lou Nurk Split After 10 Months Together
Chip and Joanna Gaines' 20th anniversary
Chip Gaines Thanks Wife Joanna for Giving Him the ‘Most Beautiful Life’ in Sweet 20-Year Anniversary Tribute
Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Bed Sheet Set Tout
These ‘Soft and Breathable’ Bed Sheets with 70,400+ Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for $19 at Amazon Right Now
Arf Pets Dog Cooling Mat
Pet Owners Call This Dog Cooling Mat ‘a Really Good Investment’ — and It’s on Sale Right Now at Amazon