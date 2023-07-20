Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Had a Prenup in Place as Documents Reveal Details of Their Divorce

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara had a prenuptial agreement in place prior to his recent divorce filing.

The Magic Mike actor, 46, filed for divorce on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup. The documents, obtained by PEOPLE, detail how the couple’s assets will be divided in accordance with the prenup.

The former couple’s shared assets and debts are expected to be divided based on the “the terms of the parties' Prenuptial Agreement,” according to the documents. Additionally, the spousal support will be determined by the prenup.

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The filing notes that Manganiello has separate property including “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects” and earnings from before, during and after the marriage.

Additionally, the documents state that “there are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Prenuptial Agreement.”

Earlier this week, Manganiello and Vergara, 51, confirmed they were splitting in a joint statement. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple shared in a statement to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the couple had been going through "ups and downs for a long time," though they "always put on a good front publicly."

A second source added that the former couple had different ways in dealing with fame as well as personal interests. Despite their shared mutual love and respect, the source said the Modern Family star and the True Blood alum "differ immensely in style and what they like to do, although during the marriage, each tried to put the other’s interests ahead of their own to make it work.”

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Manganiello met Vergara via her Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014. He proposed in December of that year and they tied the knot in November 2015.

The two do not have any children together, though Vergara is mom to son Manolo Gonzalez, 31, whom she shares with ex Joe Gonzalez.

