Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Divorce After 7 Years of Marriage

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello are going their separate ways after seven years of marriage, sources confirm to PEOPLE.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple shared in a statement to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The news of their separation comes shortly after the Modern Family actress was spotted celebrating her 51st birthday with friends in Italy. Vergara was seen without Manganiello, 46, or her wedding ring on her finger.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Although the True Blood star wasn’t present for the festivities, he shared a birthday tribute celebrating his estranged wife on Instagram.

“¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” he wrote alongside a photo of the former couple celebrating one of Vergara’s previous birthdays.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Vergara and Manganiello married in Palm Beach, Florida in November 2015.

When the duo celebrated their seventh anniversary in 2022, the 51-year-old Emmy winner shared a series of throwback photos of the couple on their wedding day, including a shot of the two exchanging their vows and dancing at their reception.

At the time, she captioned the post with a simple “Love U” with a series of red heart emojis.

In August 2020, Manganiello told PEOPLE that he felt that he made the right call when deciding to spend forever with Vergara.

“I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me,” he said of their relationship ahead of their five year anniversary. “And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don't let go of it.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“My instincts about her were right,” he added at the time.