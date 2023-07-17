Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Divorce After 7 Years of Marriage

The news comes after Vergara was spotted celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy without Manganiello or a wedding ring

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Published on July 17, 2023 04:59PM EDT
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscars After-Party
Photo:

Getty Images

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello are going their separate ways after seven years of marriage, sources confirm to PEOPLE.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple shared in a statement to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The news of their separation comes shortly after the Modern Family actress was spotted celebrating her 51st birthday with friends in Italy. Vergara was seen without Manganiello, 46, or her wedding ring on her finger. 

Joe Manganiello (L) and Sofia Vergara in the audience during The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. 25650_013
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Although the True Blood star wasn’t present for the festivities, he shared a birthday tribute celebrating his estranged wife on Instagram. 

“¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” he wrote alongside a photo of the former couple celebrating one of Vergara’s previous birthdays.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_009
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Vergara and Manganiello married in Palm Beach, Florida in November 2015. 

When the duo celebrated their seventh anniversary in 2022, the 51-year-old Emmy winner shared a series of throwback photos of the couple on their wedding day, including a shot of the two exchanging their vows and dancing at their reception. 

At the time, she captioned the post with a simple “Love U” with a series of red heart emojis. 

In August 2020, Manganiello told PEOPLE that he felt that he made the right call when deciding to spend forever with Vergara.

“I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me,” he said of their relationship ahead of their five year anniversary. “And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don't let go of it.”

“My instincts about her were right,” he added at the time. 

