Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Went on a Glam Dinner Date 6 Weeks Before Divorce News

The couple are divorcing after 7 years of marriage, but the decision may have been a recent one

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly.
Published on July 17, 2023 08:19PM EDT
Joe Manganiello (L) and Sofia Vergara attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo:

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced on Monday they were divorcing after seven years of marriage — a move the couple may have decided recently, given they went on a glamorous dinner date in early June. 

Manganiello, 46, last posted photos and videos of the couple together on Instagram on June 8, as they enjoyed a fine-dining experience at Blue Hill at Stone Barns, a 2-Michelin-star restaurant nestled in Tarrytown, New York. 

“There simply isn’t anything remotely comparable to the experience at @bluehillfarm,” the Magic Mike actor wrote. “It was absolutely mind blowing.”

Manganiello added that Dan Barber, the restaurant’s co-owner and head chef, even made some “grass-fed” bites for Bubbles, the couple’s Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix.

Vergara, 51, is seen smiling while cutting thin slices of prosciutto in a video clip. The couple also posed together outside the establishment for a photo, with Vergara wearing a dress dotted with black and yellow and Manganiello sporting a black textured jacket over a black button-down shirt. 

The two were last photographed at a red carpet event at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March 2023 where Vergara wore a sequined mermaid dress and Manganiello donned a classic black tuxedo and bowtie.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Vergara and Manganiello tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015. When the duo celebrated their seventh anniversary in 2022, the America's Got Talent judge shared a series of throwback photos of the couple on their wedding day, including a shot of the two exchanging their vows and dancing at their reception. The post was captioned with a simple “Love U” and a series of red heart emojis. 

The news of their separation comes shortly after the Modern Family actress was spotted celebrating her 51st birthday with friends in Italy. Vergara was seen without Manganiello or her wedding ring on her finger. 

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple shared in a statement to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

