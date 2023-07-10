Sofía Vergara Jokes 'My Knees Already Hurt' as She Fetes Her 51st Birthday with a Sexy Swimsuit Snap in Italy

Vergara's 'Modern Family' costar Sarah Hyland, son Manolo and more stars celebrated the actress on her special day

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 02:20PM EDT
SofiÂ­a Vergara Jokes 'My Knees Already Hurt' as She Fetes Her 51st Birthday with a Sexy Swimsuit Snap in Italy
Sofia Vergara is celebrating her 51st birthday in style on an Italian vacation with friends. Photo:

Instagram/sofiavergara

Sofia Vergara is enjoying la dolce vita for her latest birthday in style!

The Modern Family alum — who turned 51 on Monday while taking a luxurious Italian vacation with friends — shared a stunning makeup-free selfie to commemorate her special day.

“Waking up here on my 51st birthday,” the actress wrote in the caption, translated from Spanish. “Still with health, dreams, energy, (my knees already hurt) but with a lot of joy to live!”

In the post, the actress also thanked her followers for the birthday messages, which included one from Modern Family castmate Sarah Hyland, who commented “HAAAAAAAA….”

The actress’s fellow America's Got Talent judges Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel also chimed in on the star’s birthday post, with Klum writing, “I love you Sofia ❤️I am so lucky to have you in my life,” and Mandel, ever the comedian, commenting, “Happy birthday. @heidiklum is so lucky to have you in her life.”

SofiÂ­a Vergara Jokes 'My Knees Already Hurt' as She Fetes Her 51st Birthday with a Sexy Swimsuit Snap in Italy

Instagram/manologonzalezvergara

Vergara’s son Manolo, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, also celebrated his mom on her special day.

On his Instagram Story, he shared a throwback photo of the actress holding him as a child while he was dressed as a rodeo clown, which he captioned, “Happy Birthday ma!!!!! Te quiero mucho.”

The Hot Pursuit star didn’t wait for the birthday love to roll in to start celebrating. She kicked off her Italy trip by sharing a swimsuit snapshot of herself on Saturday.

“Thank u for always supporting me in everything I do,” she captioned the photos of herself in a lime-green one-piece swimsuit, backdropped by a beautiful body of water littered with boats. “Besos from Italy!!”

SofiÂ­a Vergara Jokes 'My Knees Already Hurt' as She Fetes Her 51st Birthday with a Sexy Swimsuit Snap in Italy

Instagram/sofiavergara

The Instagram post, which Vergara also shared to commemorate hitting 30 million followers on the app, was only one of many posts documenting the star's birthday trip.

The Chef actress shared several vacation posts, including a group selfie in front of a beautiful Italian sunset, a video of herself enjoying some gelato in the backseat of a car and a gorgeous video commemorating her seaside birthday lunch.

SofiÂ­a Vergara Jokes 'My Knees Already Hurt' as She Fetes Her 51st Birthday with a Sexy Swimsuit Snap in Italy

Instagram/sofiavergara

Vergara also took to her Instagram Story to showcase the pre-birthday ‘fit she rocked in several of her Italy trip posts — a low-cut Dolce & Gabbana floral dress that she paired with a beaded red shoulder bag.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Related Articles
Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet Throwback Photo of Daughter Capri Celebrating Her 4th Birthday at Disney World
Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet Photos of Daughter Capri Celebrating Her 4th Birthday at Disney World
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Video of 'Wonderful' Daughter Penelope for 11th Birthday
Offset and Cardi B attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala; Kulture is 5
Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture’s 5th Birthday: ‘My Baby Girl is 5’
Olivia Culpo Shares Behind-The-Scenes of Italy Trip With Fiance Christian McCaffrey: âMom & Dad Take Europeâ
Olivia Culpo Shares Behind-the-Scenes of Italy Trip with Fiancé Christian McCaffrey
Will Smith Jada Jaden
Will Smith and Wife Jada Celebrate Son Jaden’s 25th Birthday — And Tease Him for Not Having Kids Yet!
Penelope Turns 11! See the Sweet Birthday Tributes from Aunts Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Grandma Kris Jenner
Penelope Disick Turns 11! See the Sweet Birthday Tributes from Grandma Kris Jenner and More
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Share Secret To Being Good Grandparents
Rita Wilson Celebrates Husband Tom Hanks' 67th Birthday: 'My Lover, My Best Friend, My Family'
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Post Sweet Tributes To Daughter Penelope as She Turns 11
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Post Sweet Tributes to Daughter Penelope as She Turns 11
Christina Hall Celebrates Turning 40: 'Hello to a New Decade'
Christina Hall Celebrates 40th Birthday with Party at Newport Beach Mansion: 'Hello New Decade'
Matthew McConaughey and Levi McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Surprise Son Levi by Letting Him Join Social Media on 15th Birthday
Logan Paul Engagement to Nina Agdal
Logan Paul Engaged to Girlfriend Nina Agdal: 'My Best Friend'
Paul McCartney wished ringo and his dad a happy bday
Paul McCartney Wishes Ringo Starr, and His Father, a Happy Birthday: 'Two of My Heroes'
Dua Lipa Shares Inside Peek of Greek Vacation with Boyfriend Romain Gavras
Dua Lipa Shares Inside Glimpse of Greek Vacation with Boyfriend Romain Gavras
Pythagorean Theorem High Schoolers
Teens Who Say They Found New Proof for Pythagorean Theorem Honored as They Head to College (Exclusive)
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Instagram
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Wishes Him a Happy Birthday: 'You Bring So Much Happiness'
Heather Rae El Moussa Takes 5-Month-Old Son Tristan on Florida Beach Vacation
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Take Son, 5 Months, on Florida Beach Vacation: 'More of a Pool Boy'