Sofía Vergara Jokes 'My Knees Already Hurt' as She Fetes Her 51st Birthday with a Sexy Swimsuit Snap in Italy

Sofia Vergara is enjoying la dolce vita for her latest birthday in style!

The Modern Family alum — who turned 51 on Monday while taking a luxurious Italian vacation with friends — shared a stunning makeup-free selfie to commemorate her special day.

“Waking up here on my 51st birthday,” the actress wrote in the caption, translated from Spanish. “Still with health, dreams, energy, (my knees already hurt) but with a lot of joy to live!”

In the post, the actress also thanked her followers for the birthday messages, which included one from Modern Family castmate Sarah Hyland, who commented “HAAAAAAAA….”

The actress’s fellow America's Got Talent judges Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel also chimed in on the star’s birthday post, with Klum writing, “I love you Sofia ❤️I am so lucky to have you in my life,” and Mandel, ever the comedian, commenting, “Happy birthday. @heidiklum is so lucky to have you in her life.”

Vergara’s son Manolo, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, also celebrated his mom on her special day.

On his Instagram Story, he shared a throwback photo of the actress holding him as a child while he was dressed as a rodeo clown, which he captioned, “Happy Birthday ma!!!!! Te quiero mucho.”

The Hot Pursuit star didn’t wait for the birthday love to roll in to start celebrating. She kicked off her Italy trip by sharing a swimsuit snapshot of herself on Saturday.

“Thank u for always supporting me in everything I do,” she captioned the photos of herself in a lime-green one-piece swimsuit, backdropped by a beautiful body of water littered with boats. “Besos from Italy!!”

The Instagram post, which Vergara also shared to commemorate hitting 30 million followers on the app, was only one of many posts documenting the star's birthday trip.



The Chef actress shared several vacation posts, including a group selfie in front of a beautiful Italian sunset, a video of herself enjoying some gelato in the backseat of a car and a gorgeous video commemorating her seaside birthday lunch.



Vergara also took to her Instagram Story to showcase the pre-birthday ‘fit she rocked in several of her Italy trip posts — a low-cut Dolce & Gabbana floral dress that she paired with a beaded red shoulder bag.



