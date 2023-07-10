Actress and Advocate Channels First Barbie with Down Syndrome at Film Premiere — and Poses with Margot Robbie!

Thanks to her custom gown, Sofia Sanchez shared that she felt like she "became" Barbie

Published on July 10, 2023
Actress and Advocate Channels First Barbie with Down Syndrome at Film Premiere â and Poses with Margot Robbie!
Photo:

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; Provided by Mattel

Actress, model and activist Sofia Sanchez channeled Mattel's first-ever Barbie with Down syndrome and hit the pink carpet for the world premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

For the event, the 14-year-old dressed up in a replica of the floral dress worn by the doll. According to Mattel, the outfit "features butterflies and yellow and blue colors, which are symbols and colors associated with Down syndrome awareness."

In a comment shared on an Instagram post giving fans a "behind the seams peek at the hand painted custom" gown from Doloris Petunia, Sanchez wrote that thanks to the dress she felt like she "became" Barbie.

At the premiere, she also got a chance to meet a number of stars, including Margot Robbie. "Pinch me," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair together.

Actress and Advocate Channels First Barbie with Down Syndrome at Film Premiere â and Poses with Margot Robbie!
Actress and Advocate Sofia Sanchez (left) poses with Margot Robbie at the world premiere of "Barbie" in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023. .

Sofia Sanchez/Instagram

Sanchez — who has a role in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and is known for her viral video, "Down Syndrome Is Not Scary" — previously appeared with the doll on Good Morning America and said in a TikTok that it "made her so happy." 

"It’s me and my new Barbie…..who happens to rock an extra chromosome like me!" she wrote in a social media post at the time.

Sofia Sanchez attends the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium
Sofia Sanchez.

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Back in April, Mattel said the doll was "created to allow even more children to see themselves in Barbie, as well as have Barbie reflect the world around them.” 

"The Barbie doll with Down syndrome is meant to inspire all children to tell more stories through play,” they added in a press release.

The doll's outfit also includes a "pink pendant necklace with three upward chevrons represents the three copies of the 21st chromosome, which is the genetic material that causes the characteristics associated with Down syndrome," Mattel said. "The three chevrons, or arrows, are a symbol that unites the Down syndrome community and are meant to represent 'the lucky few' who have someone with Down syndrome in their life."

"As the most diverse doll line on the market, Barbie plays an important role in a child's early experiences, and we are dedicated to doing our part to counter social stigma through play," Lisa McKnight, Mattel's executive vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls, said in a statement.

Added McKnight, "We are proud to introduce a Barbie doll with Down syndrome to better reflect the world around us and further our commitment to celebrating inclusion through play."

