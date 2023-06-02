Sofia Richie’s Chic Date Night Outfit Includes a Sweet Nod to New Husband Elliot Grainge

The "e" on Sofia Richie's necklace appears to be a romantic ode to her beau, with who she tied the knot in April

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 2, 2023 07:42 PM
Sofia Richie and Elliot
Photo:

Getty Images; Sofia Richie/Tiktok

Sofia Richie-Grainge is seemingly wearing her love for her man close to her heart. 

The model hopped on TikTok Thursday to share one of her signature getting-ready videos. But while documenting her chic look before heading out the door for date night with husband Elliot Grainge, fans quickly noticed one item she didn't mention: a gold "e" pendant necklace she wore around her neck.

Her accessory was layered with other chains, making it a sweet hint noticed only by the eagled-eyed. But commenters wondered if the item was a nod to the the 29-year-old music executive, whom she wed in Antibes, France on April 22.

"'E' is for Elliot 😍 😍 😍," one follower wrote, another writing, "OMG I love your necklace with the 'e' 🥹💖."

"It's so cute," said a fan — someone else boasting "I thought I was the only one who noticed it 😭💕💕✨✨."

Sofia didn't confirm or deny the item's meaning, but she's previously gushed about the jewelry Grainge has gifted her.

In another TikTok in May, she revealed she has three "good luck rings," two of which were gifted to her by her husband — one, a promise ring from when the two began dating and the second, a symbol of their civil marriage (the third is a "something blue" token she received during her civil ceremony).

Sofia Richie and Elliot

Sofia Richie/Tiktok

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sofia and Elliot officially tied the knot during an elegant ceremony attended by friends and family, including Richie’s sister Nicole Richie, dad Lionel Richie as well as family friends Paris Hilton and Cameron Diaz

The bride wore three Chanel gowns throughout her weekend-long celebration, including a gorgeous halter-neck gown and an after-party mini dress inspired by the 1993 runway look previously worn by Claudia Schiffer.  

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elliot has not divulged much about his relationship with the youngest Richie. But, in an April interview with the Los Angeles Times, he revealed that his "happy place is with my girl on the couch binging a TV series where we argue about which episode we're on."

Discussing his desire to live a private life and the irony that he's marrying someone who makes her living by sharing her life online, his explanation is simple. "You can't help who you fall in love with," he said.

He added," I really try and keep the profile as low as possible.”

Related Articles
Zoe Saldana Shares Topless Video as She Gets Tattoos Covered
Zoe Saldaña Shares Topless Video as She Gets Tattoos Covered: ‘Work Life’
Amanda Seyfried is seen attending premiere of 'The Crowded Room' at the Museum of Modern Art on June 01, 2023 in New York City. (
Amanda Seyfried Wears Bedazzled Bra for Red Carpet Date Night with Husband Thomas Sadoski
Luann de Lesseps Rocks Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit: 'Ready for St. Barts'
Luann de Lesseps Rocks Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit After Calling Out Age-Shamers
Heidi Klum celebrates 50th Birthday
Heidi Klum Celebrates Her 50th Birthday with Extravagant Gatsby-Themed Party: See the Photos
Jessica Biel 'Cruel Summer' Season 2 Screening
Jessica Biel Reflects on Her ‘Y2K’ Fashion Moment at ‘Cruel Summer’ Premiere: ‘Name a Better Era’
Hailey Bieber Rocks Neon Green Sports Bra for Cold Plunge for Wellness Wednesday
Hailey Bieber Rocks Neon Green Sports Bra for Cold Plunge on ‘Wellness Wednesday’
Kendall Jenner outfit
Kendall Jenner (Almost) Dares to Bare in Skintight LBD with Strategically Placed Flowers
Luann de Lesseps
Luann de Lesseps Calls Age-Shaming Comments on Her Bikini Pictures 'Irritating'
Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Spring Into Action Benefit, New York USA - 13 Mar 2023
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Eyebrow Maintenance During In-Home Treatment
exclusive photo diary with Halima Aden from Cannes credit Tiziano D
Model Halima Aden Brings PEOPLE Inside Her Glamorous Cannes Film Festival Debut (Exclusive)
Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the SiriusXM Studios Interview
Chrishell Stause Reveals Why She Hasn't Been Wearing Her Wedding Ring from G Flip
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Put "Love on Top" and Beyonce Concert in London
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Have a Sweet Date Night at Beyoncé Concert: 'A Time Was Had'
Rande Gerber and model Cindy Crawford attends the fashion week celebration with DuJour Magazine hosted by Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber at Mr. Purple on September 11, 2017 in New York City
Cindy Crawford Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Rande Gerber: ‘Can’t Imagine a Life Without You’
Hailee Steinfeld attends the "Spider-man: Across The Spider-Verse" Gala Screening
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Heidi Klum split
Heidi Klum Embraces the Sunshine Wearing Nothing but Cheeky Bikini Bottoms in Topless Photo
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Double Date with Her Parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber