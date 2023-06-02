Sofia Richie’s Chic Date Night Outfit Includes a Sweet Nod to New Husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie-Grainge is seemingly wearing her love for her man close to her heart.

The model hopped on TikTok Thursday to share one of her signature getting-ready videos. But while documenting her chic look before heading out the door for date night with husband Elliot Grainge, fans quickly noticed one item she didn't mention: a gold "e" pendant necklace she wore around her neck.

Her accessory was layered with other chains, making it a sweet hint noticed only by the eagled-eyed. But commenters wondered if the item was a nod to the the 29-year-old music executive, whom she wed in Antibes, France on April 22.

"'E' is for Elliot 😍 😍 😍," one follower wrote, another writing, "OMG I love your necklace with the 'e' 🥹💖."

"It's so cute," said a fan — someone else boasting "I thought I was the only one who noticed it 😭💕💕✨✨."



Sofia didn't confirm or deny the item's meaning, but she's previously gushed about the jewelry Grainge has gifted her.



In another TikTok in May, she revealed she has three "good luck rings," two of which were gifted to her by her husband — one, a promise ring from when the two began dating and the second, a symbol of their civil marriage (the third is a "something blue" token she received during her civil ceremony).

Sofia Richie/Tiktok

Sofia and Elliot officially tied the knot during an elegant ceremony attended by friends and family, including Richie’s sister Nicole Richie, dad Lionel Richie as well as family friends Paris Hilton and Cameron Diaz.

The bride wore three Chanel gowns throughout her weekend-long celebration, including a gorgeous halter-neck gown and an after-party mini dress inspired by the 1993 runway look previously worn by Claudia Schiffer.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elliot has not divulged much about his relationship with the youngest Richie. But, in an April interview with the Los Angeles Times, he revealed that his "happy place is with my girl on the couch binging a TV series where we argue about which episode we're on."

Discussing his desire to live a private life and the irony that he's marrying someone who makes her living by sharing her life online, his explanation is simple. "You can't help who you fall in love with," he said.

He added," I really try and keep the profile as low as possible.”

