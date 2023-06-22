Sofia Richie’s Stylist Reveals the Inspiration for Her Wedding Fashion: ‘Ageless and Classic'

“We were trying to elevate but stay young, be feminine, aspirational but also attainable,” says celebrity stylist Liat Baruch

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 03:21PM EDT
Blushing bride Sofia Richie looks radiant in an elegant white gown as she celebrates her lavish wedding weekend in the French Riviera.
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge. Photo: DALI / MEGA

Sofia Richie had a very specific aesthetic in mind for her wedding. 

The model, who married music executive Elliot Grainge on April 22 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock in Antibes, France, wanted to “stay young” but also be “ageless and classic.” 

On Wednesday’s episode of the Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr podcast, Richie's stylist Liat Baruch chatted about helping the bride select the right outfits for her big day as well as the inspiration behind the looks. 

Baruch opened the podcast by acknowledging how Richie's impeccable wedding style captured the fashion world’s attention. 

“It was pretty crazy when everybody started actually receiving our work — mine and hers — in the way that we portrayed it,” she said. “It wasn’t manipulated. It wasn’t misunderstood. They literally got what we were doing, which you can’t control when that actually hits and it hits the zeitgeist. And that just hit."

Richie's longtime friend and stylist also opened about the notes they were trying to achieve. “We were trying to elevate but stay young, be feminine, aspirational but also attainable,” Baruch revealed. “A little bit of everything while staying ageless and classic and we did that. She did that too. It was a constant dialogue and true collaboration.” 

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge. DALI / MEGA

She added: “She was very clear on what she wanted and how she wanted to look. Not too overtly sexy, not too conservative. She’s very good at that and she’s very focused on how she wants to dress in terms of style and her lifestyle in general and we were very aligned with all of that.” 

Baruch, who has been best friends with Richie's sister, Nicole Richie, for 25 years, talked about how they focused on making the bride feel beautiful. “It was strategic so that we made Sofia feel stunning,” she said. 

"And the looks and the entire aesthetic of both Sofia and Elliott,” she continued, “had to match their love, their youth and their landscape — they got married in the most beautiful place in the world — all that needed to tell a cohesive story and we did do that. There were zero hiccups. It was very fun.” 

The stylist also gave some insight into how Richie selected a wedding gown. “For that, we pulled archival runways and we sifted through all the past shows and she told me what she was drawn to.”

The bride wore not one, but three custom-made Chanel dresses throughout the event, which she shared a sneak preview of withVogue.

Sofia Richie wedding earrings. https://www.instagram.com/nicolerichie/?hl=en. Sofia Richie/Instagram
Sofia Richie. Sofia Richie/Instagram

Describing the looks to the publication, she explained, "I always had this vision of the big princess dress, and going big, but as I got older, I realized that I wanted something a bit more simple. Maybe 'simple' isn't the right word because my dress definitely is not simple!"

In the video posted toVogue's Instagram page, the model changed into her first bridal look for the rehearsal dinner: a high-neck, long-sleeve beaded dress with beaded frills in the midsection and bottom of the dress.

"I'm scared to move because I don't want to ruin one bead," Richie said in the clip. "This is like a fairy tale. It really is. It's like an art piece. I feel like a princess, I really do!"

She then changed into her ceremony dress, which featured a crisscross neckline with several white sequins and beads sewn into the fabric in classic leaf designs. The dress also has an important detail: an "S&E" with the date underneath (to signify Richie's something blue for her wedding).

"It is such magic," Richie said, describing the dress, which also featured a "heart design" in the middle of her chest. "I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn't cry, I'll be very sad."

Richie finally previewed her short, simple and structured afterparty dress with the iconic Chanel camellia in the center of her chest.

"This, to me, is like my little girl dream," Richie said. "And the fact that it is inspired [by] Claudia Schiffer's runway dress is iconic and dope."

