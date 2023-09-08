Sofia Richie Grainge is getting cryptic!

The model, 25, decided to tease a little bit of her previously announced unnamed fashion line on her Instagram Story on Friday — with some early sneak peeks of what to expect.

Richie Grainge, the fashion-forward daughter of music star Lionel Richie, revealed back in August in an interview with Who What Wear that the "aesthetic" of her no-date-announced-yet line is "very my vibe." And from what fans can now see of it, that seems to be the case!

In her first clip of the apparent line posted to her Instagram Story, Richie Grainge filmed a model rocking a beige overcoat and matching dress — with a pair of sleek penny loafers to give the look some added oomph.

Sofia Richie shares sneak peek of clothing line on Instagram. sofiarichiegrainge/Instagram

Next to her was a rack of clothing that included some jeans, shorts and a one-piece, but the rest remains a mystery.

"SRG," Richie Grainge captioned the clip, in reference to her initials.

In the next slide on her Instagram Story, Richie Grainge shared an even-more discrete image of fabric swatches sitting on a table, surrounded by paper work and literature — including Kelly Killoren Bensimon's The Bikini Book. The pieces were full of blue, orange, green and black patterns.

Richie Grainge later shared an image of a zipper shaped like a dog — with the caption "Hersh wyd here," in reference to her own pup — that may indicate that she's weaving her own fur family into her creations.

As previously reported, Richie explained to Who What Wear in August that she had been "trying on every single sample" of clothing to bring together a line that's "100%" her, adding that it "embodies the aesthetic that I've been wearing."

"I want whoever buys it to feel good in it. I hope that people connect with it. I hope people love it," she added.

The model added that she was inspired by her sister's work for House of Harlow. "I’ve taken notes, and I’ve learned a lot," she said. "We don’t need to be people that just throw our names on things. We can be passionate and be involved.”

"We started with things in life that inspire us. For me, it was art and music. We built this whole story based on things that inspire us," Richie Grainge added, referring to co-designer Cass.

On Thursday, Richie Grainge and husband Elliot Grainge, 29, attended a David Yurman dinner at Casa Cruz in New York City, where the model rocked a black, long-sleeve dress with front buttons and a chic updo. Her husband, who wore a blue cardigan, white tee and slacks, helped celebrate her partnership as the brand's new ambassador.

Richie Grainge told PEOPLE earlier in the week that she's "so excited to be a part of the launch of Sculpted Cable. The collection’s design is just so iconic and artistic — [and] so effortlessly classic."

"The shape of the bracelets is more modern and a little thinner, but still that classic cable that David Yurman is known for," she said at the time. "I love the way it looks when the light hits it, especially with all the diamonds. The craftsmanship really sets it apart.”

