Sofia Richie Talks Married Life and Upcoming Fashion Line: 'It's 100% Me'

The model says her vibe is ‘more sophisticated, timeless attire’

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
Published on August 2, 2023 11:28PM EDT
Elliot Grainge, Sofia Richie at Midnight in Los Angeles
Elliot Grainge, Sofia Richie at Midnight in Los Angeles. Photo:

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Now that Sofia Richie Grainge's honeymoon is over, she has plans to dominate the fashion field with a fashion line that reflects her own style.

“The aesthetic is very my vibe,” the model, 24, told Who What Wear of the upcoming line, which does not have a name yet. “I made sure, trying on every single sample, that it embodies the aesthetic that I've been wearing. It’s 100% me.”

"I want whoever buys it to feel good in it. I hope that people connect with it. I hope people love it," she later said of the line.

Richie Grainge, the daughter of Lionel Richie, said her older sister Nicole Richie inspired her fashion ambitions in more ways than one.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Amy Sussman/Getty

“I’ve watched Nicole design for years with House of Harlow, and it has definitely been inspiring for me," she told Who What Wear. "I’ve taken notes, and I’ve learned a lot. We don’t need to be people that just throw our names on things. We can be passionate and be involved.”

Richie Grainge wants to focus on designing and is in no rush, according to the outlet.

"We started with things in life that inspire us. For me, it was art and music. We built this whole story based on things that inspire us," Richie Grainge said, referring to her co-designer Cass.

Richie Grainge also discussed how she met her husband, Elliot Grainge, whom she married on April 22 in France. Things began platonically between the two.

"I would always tell him, 'Whoever you end up with is the luckiest girl,'" she told Who What Wear. "I thought that person is going to be really loved, appreciated, and worshiped. And then I realized one day… Why can't that lucky girl be me?”

“When we started being romantic, he just gave me a different feeling,” Richie Graine added of her courtship with Grainge, the founder of 10K Projects label and the son of Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge.

“It was a feeling of safety," she said. "It was the feeling of really being appreciated. I knew when we started dating that he was my husband. It wasn't a ‘Do you think one day he’ll propose?’ It was like, ‘This is my husband — 100 percent.’ I felt this love for him that I never felt ever in my life.”

While referring to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis as her muse when it comes to putting looks together, Sofia shared her thoughts on the "quiet luxury" trend. “Quiet luxury, the term, it sounds really nice, so I'm not knocking it. But [my stylist] Liat Baruch and I started working together properly about three and a half years ago, and when we met, our word was ‘timeless.’” 

“I feel powerful in what I wear. I really turned into myself and asked, What am I wearing when I feel my most powerful self? And that was in more sophisticated, timeless attire.”

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge
Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge. Sofia Richie Instagram

During her French wedding, the model wore three custom Chanel wedding dresses. According to Who What Wear, “Chanel wedding dress” saw a 500% increase in Google searches the day after her nuptials.

A year before the couple tied the knot, a source told PEOPLE that they complimented one another very well. "Elliot is adorable and really funny. He always has everyone laughing," the insider said of Grainge, noting that he was "very successful in his own right" when they met. "He and Sofia initially bonded over their love of music and growing up in the industry." 

"They make each other really happy. He's very mature and hard-working. He has his own house, and she moved in with him a while ago. All of her friends are thrilled that she found true love. They're a great match for each other,” the source told PEOPLE.

The couple got engaged in April 2022. Their wedding guest list included Lionel, Nicole, Nicole's husband Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz, Diaz's husband Benji Madden, Paris Hilton and Hilton's husband Carter Reum, and Princess Olympia of Greece.

