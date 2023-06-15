Sofia Richie Mixes the Sheer Trend with Quiet Luxury for Head-to-Toe Chanel Look

The model showed off her sheer and stylish look on Instagram and TikTok

Published on June 15, 2023
Sofia Richie Mixes the Sheer Trend with Quiet Luxury for Head-to-Toe Chanel Look
Sofia Richie. Photo:

Instagram/sofiarichiegrainge

Sofia Richie is a Chanel girlie through and through.

The newlywed model, 24, showed off her latest look on Instagram and TikTok Wednesday, as she wore head-to-toe Chanel and even captioned an image with "CC🖤." Of course, the look was intended for a Chanel dinner, and she certainly executed it as such.

In images of the 'fit, Richie tagged makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua and and hairstylist Yuichi Ishida, as she posed confidently with a white round Chanel bag.

Along with the bag, Richie rocked several pieces from the spring-summer 2022 collection: a sheer black pleated Chanel skirt, a belt featuring the brand's iconic double-C logo, a bodysuit with a bow on the front and a pair of metallic silver heels.

She completed the look with Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets and brought a bit of Old Hollywood glam with her side-parted hair. One fan even commented in support on one of her posts: "Sofia richie wore a side part so I wore a side part," one shared.

In a getting-ready TikTok from before the dinner, Richie showed off the fit piece-by-piece.

After she slid the skirt on over her bodysuit, the model added her belt and her shoes, and even put on a poised walk for the full effect. "Get ready with me to head to a Chanel dinner," she captioned her video.

Richie's fans should be used to her TikTok outfit breakdowns by now. Earlier this month, she even added a secret twist to her standard getting-ready clips, revealing that she'd have her husband Elliot Grainge, 29, narrate “the most mismatched outfit I can possibly throw together from my closet."

“My husband is the sweetest man in the world and he tells me every single day that I look great,” the model said, adding that “he has to crack one of these days or we have a serious issue.”

“Get ready with Elliot and I to look … not cute,” she finished before her husband started to narrate.

“Okay, this one’s an interesting one,” the music executive says of a two-piece rainbow set Richie used as the base for the outfit. “It’s a very colorful … something … set.”

As Richie put a flowy slip dress over the set, he announced: “We’ve got a white sheet coming on here.”

The hilarious moment continued for a few more pieces, and came months after the pair tied the knot in April in a star-studded ceremony in Antibes, France. A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Richie and Grainge are perfect match. "They make each other really happy," the source told PEOPLE a year before the couple said "I do."

"He's very mature and hard-working," they said of Grainge. "All of her friends are thrilled that she found true love. They're a great match for each other."

