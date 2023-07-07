Sofia Richie Shows Off Black Eye from Wakeboarding Mishap While on Tropical Vacation

Sofia Richie will pass on water sports.

In a collection of recent Instagram posts, the model and influencer, 24, soaked up the sun on a tropical vacation — and she revealed that her wakeboarding skills seemed to score her a black eye.

"Wakeboard: 1, Sof: 0," she hilariously captioned her post.

Richie seemingly took a spill while wakeboarding as she posted a photo and video showing off some bruising under her eye.

Pati Dubroff, who did Richie’s wedding makeup glam, spotted the injury. “Ouchhh I’ve got some concealer waiting for you,” she commented on the post.

In another photo within the carousel, Richie stood on a boat and wore a Chanel sleeveless knitted maxi dress, with the classic monogram wrapped tightly around her waist. In a shade of coral, the dress perfectly surrounded her sun-kissed surroundings.

In another post, Richie posed joyfully on the shore wearing a yellow bikini top and ruffled green skirt coverup. The post was also interspersed with some quick snaps of shells and the scenic blue waters.



Sofia Richie on tropical vacation. Instagram/sofiarichiegrainge

In yet another photo collection, she posed alongside some friends while swimming in a cove. Her husband Elliot Grainge, who she wed in April, was not pictured.

The Instagram star married her music executive husband at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock in Antibes, France. Attendees included Cameron Diaz, Paris Hilton and her father, Lionel Richie.



Richie sparked headlines for her wedding attire, sporting three different Chanel gowns, clearly a fashion favorite. Describing her look to Vogue, Richie said, “I always had this vision of the big princess dress, and going big, but as I got older, I realized that I wanted something a bit more simple. Maybe 'simple' isn't the right word because my dress definitely is not simple!"

While most of her look was designer, one thing was certainly not: the handcrafted earrings that her sister Nicole Richie made. Posting about the wedding on Instagram, the Simple Life alum wrote, “Making these earrings for my sister is a moment I will never forget.”

Richie was walked down the aisle by her dad Lionel, who smiled wide with pride. “That's my kid," Lionel can be heard saying in a video posted to Sofia's TikTok.