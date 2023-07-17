Sofia Richie Shares a Look at Her 15-Minute ‘Quick Little Workout’: Watch

In the video, Richie jokingly flexed her biceps as she moved though the five exercises of her "effective" workout

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 08:59PM EDT
Sofia Richie Grainge workout on TikTok
Photo:

Tiktok/ Sofia Richie Grainge 

Sofia Richie is prioritizing her health in any way she can!

The model, 24, shared a 15-minute workout routine to TikTok Saturday to show how she stays fit amid her busy schedule. She welcomed the camera into her home gym as she and her certified fitness and pilates trainer Elizabeth Vidor got to work.

“I wanted to start my day off on a positive note, so let’s do a quick little workout,” she says at the start of the video. 

Dressed in an all-black fit and her hair slicked back with a thick headband, Richie starts with 3 sets of 45-second jumping rope. In the video, she gets silly toward the end of the sets, crossing her legs midair as she twirls the rope beneath her.

She then moves on to weighted medicine ball slams, where she picks it up off the floor in a squat and holds it above her head before throwing it down and doing the move again. As she hydrates, she dances and jokingly flexes her biceps.

Sofia Richie Grainge workout on TikTok

Tiktok/ Sofia Richie Grainge 

The next round is chest presses with her hips up in a bridge position as she squeezes a pilates ring between her knees. She doesn’t give the number of repetitions for this, but she quickly goes into an ab exercise where she holds a weight and alternates touching each heel to work her obliques. 

Richie’s finisher is mountain climbers, which leaves her curled up on the floor when she’s done. Her trainer laughs from behind the camera at the exhaustion a 15-minute workout can cause.

“A quick and effective 15 minute workout 💕,” she captioned the TikTok.

Sofia Richie Grainge workout on TikTok

Tiktok/ Sofia Richie Grainge 

Followers went crazy for Richie’s fitness routine, with one writing: “A fitness AND fashion queen 🏋️👗.”

“She’s kinda like a real-life Barbie,” another said, with someone adding, “That ab move looks spicy and effective.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The youngest daughter of singer Lionel Richie is very active on her social media, giving fans a more personal look into her daily life. Last month, she sat down in front of the camera to attempt redoing her wedding makeup, saying: “I’ve seen a lot of you recreate my wedding makeup on your TikToks, and I’m so curious to see if I can recreate it myself.”

Sofia Richie recreating her wedding looks on TikTok

TikTok/sofiarichiegrainge

She added: “When I was speaking with Pati [Dubroff] about what I wanted for my wedding makeup, I really just wanted something timeless, nothing too heavy, obviously covering up any blemishes, but just keeping it super simple and skin, elegant and pretty,” Richie said. 

In part two of the tutorial, Richie got more into the nitty gritty of wedding logistics: “One of my big, big concerns with, especially being in the south of France and it being a bit humid and hot was my T-zone naturally gets really oily, so we didn’t do a bake, but we definitely generously powdered my T-zone just to make sure that, after my seven-and-a-half-minute walk down the aisle, that I wouldn’t be dripping sweat.”

Blushing bride Sofia Richie looks radiant in an elegant white gown as she celebrates her lavish wedding weekend in the French Riviera.
DALI / MEGA

Dubroff tuned in for Richie's whole rundown of her recreation — which her fans overwhelmingly decided she nailed, and she couldn't help but agree. She left a simple comment on the first TikTok, writing, "OMG."

Richie married Elliot Grainge, son of Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, on April 22 in the French Riviera one year after announcing their engagement.

Related Articles
The former Czech tennis player Martina Navratilova receives the golden racket during the Italian tennis internationals at the Foro Italico. Rome (Italy), May 21st, 2023
Martina Navratilova Recalls Emotional Toll of Cancer Battle: '7 Months of Hell'
Angela RenÃ©e White, formerly known as Blac Chyna visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on March 29, 2023 in New York City.
Blac Chyna Celebrates 10 Months Sober: 'Healing My Mind, Body and Soul'
Hailey Bieber Looks Like a Golden Goddess in a Daring Cutout Dress and Matching Jewels.
Hailey Bieber Looks Like a Golden Goddess in a Daring Cutout Dress and Matching Jewels
oppenheimer cillian murphy
Cillian Murphy's 'Oppenheimer' Diet Was ‘Like, an Almond' a Day, Says Costar Emily Blunt
Lizzi Yitti maxi dress
Lizzo Talks Straight About Her Body: 'Yes, I Know I'm Fat,' Shows Off Her New Shapewear Line: 'Wear What Feels Good'
Dolores Catania
'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania Lost 20 Lbs. on Ozempic and Mounjaro, Says It’s 'No Easy Fix for Weight Loss'
The skyscrapers of downtown Houston
Syphilis Outbreak In Houston: Cases in Women Up 128%
Kyle Richards Celebrates 1 Year of Being âAlcohol Freeâ: âI Have Never Felt Betterâ
Kyle Richards Celebrates 1 Year of Being 'Alcohol Free': 'I Have Never Felt Better'
Busy Phillips Scrapes Her Knee After Falling on NYC Street While Carrying Glazed Ceramics: 'There Were Casualties'
Busy Philipps Scrapes Knee from Fall on N.Y.C. Street While Carrying Ceramics: 'There Were Casualties'
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Advice for Women in Their 20s: âDo Not Be Afraid to Say Noâ
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Her Advice for Women in Their 20s: ‘Do Not Be Afraid to Say No’
Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth Paltrow x Copper Fit
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She ‘Can’t Deal’ with Menopause During Candid Fan Q&A: ‘Good Lord’
Mauricio Umansky
Mauricio Umansky Shows Off Weight Loss amid Separation – and Kyle Richards Makes Ozempic Joke
Fat Joe Reveals 200-Pound Weight Loss and Battle With Depression: 'I Really Wanna Be Here for a Long Time'
Fat Joe Shares 200-Lb. Weight Loss and How He Pushed 'Forward' After Battle with Depression
TODAY -- Pictured: Jill Martin on Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Today's Jill Martin Diagnosed with Breast Cancer — One Week After Testing Positive for the BRCA Gene (Exclusive)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)
Lisa Marie Presley Died from Complications of Bariatric Surgery — What to Know About the Weight Loss Procedure
Gigi Hadid Shocks Fans with Her Giant Leg Tattoo
Gigi Hadid Shocks Fans with a Giant Leg Tattoo: ‘Girl w the Dragon Tattoo Era’