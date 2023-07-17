Sofia Richie Shares a Look at Her 15-Minute ‘Quick Little Workout’: Watch

Sofia Richie is prioritizing her health in any way she can!

The model, 24, shared a 15-minute workout routine to TikTok Saturday to show how she stays fit amid her busy schedule. She welcomed the camera into her home gym as she and her certified fitness and pilates trainer Elizabeth Vidor got to work.

“I wanted to start my day off on a positive note, so let’s do a quick little workout,” she says at the start of the video.

Dressed in an all-black fit and her hair slicked back with a thick headband, Richie starts with 3 sets of 45-second jumping rope. In the video, she gets silly toward the end of the sets, crossing her legs midair as she twirls the rope beneath her.

She then moves on to weighted medicine ball slams, where she picks it up off the floor in a squat and holds it above her head before throwing it down and doing the move again. As she hydrates, she dances and jokingly flexes her biceps.

Tiktok/ Sofia Richie Grainge

The next round is chest presses with her hips up in a bridge position as she squeezes a pilates ring between her knees. She doesn’t give the number of repetitions for this, but she quickly goes into an ab exercise where she holds a weight and alternates touching each heel to work her obliques.

Richie’s finisher is mountain climbers, which leaves her curled up on the floor when she’s done. Her trainer laughs from behind the camera at the exhaustion a 15-minute workout can cause.

“A quick and effective 15 minute workout 💕,” she captioned the TikTok.

Tiktok/ Sofia Richie Grainge

Followers went crazy for Richie’s fitness routine, with one writing: “A fitness AND fashion queen 🏋️👗.”

“She’s kinda like a real-life Barbie,” another said, with someone adding, “That ab move looks spicy and effective.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The youngest daughter of singer Lionel Richie is very active on her social media, giving fans a more personal look into her daily life. Last month, she sat down in front of the camera to attempt redoing her wedding makeup, saying: “I’ve seen a lot of you recreate my wedding makeup on your TikToks, and I’m so curious to see if I can recreate it myself.”

TikTok/sofiarichiegrainge

She added: “When I was speaking with Pati [Dubroff] about what I wanted for my wedding makeup, I really just wanted something timeless, nothing too heavy, obviously covering up any blemishes, but just keeping it super simple and skin, elegant and pretty,” Richie said.

In part two of the tutorial, Richie got more into the nitty gritty of wedding logistics: “One of my big, big concerns with, especially being in the south of France and it being a bit humid and hot was my T-zone naturally gets really oily, so we didn’t do a bake, but we definitely generously powdered my T-zone just to make sure that, after my seven-and-a-half-minute walk down the aisle, that I wouldn’t be dripping sweat.”

DALI / MEGA

Dubroff tuned in for Richie's whole rundown of her recreation — which her fans overwhelmingly decided she nailed, and she couldn't help but agree. She left a simple comment on the first TikTok, writing, "OMG."

Richie married Elliot Grainge, son of Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, on April 22 in the French Riviera one year after announcing their engagement.

