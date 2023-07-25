Sofia Richie Says She Truly Feels Confident in Her Style These Days: ‘I Just Really Feel Me’

Sofia Richie feels more like herself than ever.

The model, 24, opened up about how much more comfortable she feels with her sense of self and style in a new video where she spends 24 hours with Vogue.

“It’s been interesting being watched as a young kid,” Richie explained while shopping for new summer dresses for her trip to Palm Springs. “People have seen my evolution of just different stages I was in in life.”

“I’m really proud of where I am now because I'm expressing myself through my clothing,” she shared. “I’m not influenced by anyone. I just really feel me.”

Getty

Earlier in the video, Richie tried on both a white and floral maxi dress from DÔEN, telling the cameras, “All I'm going for this summer is just being comfortable.”

She also met up with her team for a “top secret-ish” project to create “this beautiful clothing line that brings out how I feel the most comfortable dressing.”

Recently, Richie has exemplified the “quiet luxury” trend, which pairs opulent and expensive style with a minimalist, muted look, on her social media.

The model’s take on the trend was also visible in her three custom Chanel wedding gowns for her April nuptials with 29-year-old music executive Elliot Grainge in the South of France.



Sofia Richie/instagram

At the rehearsal dinner, Richie wore a high-neck, long-sleeved beaded dress with beaded frills in the midsection and bottom of the dress.

She then changed into her ceremony dress, which featured a crisscross neckline with several white sequins and beads sewn into the fabric in classic leaf designs. The gown also has an important detail: an "S&E" with the date underneath (to signify Richie's something blue for her wedding).

For her final look, she slipped into a short, simple and structured after-party dress with the iconic Chanel camellia in the center of her chest, which she planned to wear for the wedding afterparty.



Describing her looks to Vogue, Richie said, “I always had this vision of the big princess dress, and going big, but as I got older, I realized that I wanted something a bit more simple. Maybe 'simple' isn't the right word because my dress definitely is not simple!"

