Sofia Richie Attempts to Recreate Her Viral Wedding Day Glam — and Her Makeup Artist Weighs In

Richie married Elliot Grainge on April 22 in the South of France

Henry Chandonnet
Published on June 26, 2023
We’re taking it back to April 22.

Sofia Richie, 24, made headlines for her overly lavish wedding. With burgeoning flower displays and a gorgeous waterside venue, Richie’s marriage to Elliot Grainge immediately became one of the top celebrity weddings of the year. More than anything, fans everywhere were obsessed with Richie’s glam

Now the model and social media personality is attempting to recreate the look herself, without the help of her makeup artist Pati Dubroff. In two TikToks posted Saturday, Richie laid out her plan: “I’ve seen a lot of you recreate my wedding makeup on your TikToks, and I’m so curious to see if I can recreate it myself.”

The youngest daughter of Lionel Richie continued on to attempt the full face of glam, revealing many products that she used for those starry nuptials. She also gave key details into the planning of her look, describing the process of firming down her look. 

“When I was speaking with Pati [Dubroff] about what I wanted for my wedding makeup, I really just wanted something timeless, nothing too heavy, obviously covering of any blemishes, but just keeping it super simple and skin, elegant and pretty,” Richie said. 

This description mirrors what Richie’s stylist, Liat Baruch, recently said on the Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr podcast. “We were trying to elevate but stay young, be feminine, aspirational but also attainable,” Baruch said. “A little bit of everything while staying ageless and classic and we did that. She did that too. It was a constant dialogue and true collaboration.

Richie goes on to share greater details about the ceremony, revealing that she and her makeup artist had only met once before the crafting that day-of viral look. She also dug into the process of the rehearsal dinner, stating that Grainge and herself sat there in silence “because we were like, holy crap, we’re getting married.”

The secret to Richie’s ultra-luxe look? NUDESTIX Nudies Blush Stick in Picante. “I’m obsessed with Picante,” Richie said. “Like I never would’ve said to use like an orangey tone like that, but Pati really introduced me to it and I’m obsessed.”

In part two of the tutorial, Richie got more into the nitty gritty of wedding logistics: “One of my big, big concerns with, especially being in the south of France and it being a bit humid and hot was my T-zone naturally gets really oily, so we didn’t do a bake, but we definitely generously powdered my T-zone just to make sure that, after my seven-and-a-half-minute walk down the aisle, that I wouldn’t be dripping sweat.”

Richie also gave some special love to her father: “Shout-out to my dad, him and I have like little bald corners of our eyebrows.” 

To close out part two, Richie gave one additional tip: reapply, reapply, reapply. Referring to her tinted lip balm shade, Chanel’s Rouge Coco Baume, Richie said, “I had this in my pocket, I had it like stuffed in my dress, after the actual ceremony and I was applying all night.”

Dubroff tuned in for Richie's whole rundown of her recreation — which her fans overwhelmingly decided she nailed, and she couldn't help but agree. She left a simple comment on the first TikTok, writing, "OMG."

