Sofia Richie 'Pored Over Photos of Classic Royal Weddings' When Planning Hers to Elliot Grainge

Richie spoke about the planning of her April 22 wedding and the response to the nuptials on TikTok

Published on August 15, 2023 03:16PM EDT
Sofia Richie Grainge was already well known as a model, the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, and the sister of reality TV star Nicole Richie. But her April wedding to music executive Elliot Grainge further propelled her into the spotlight as her TikTok followers followed along while she showed off all of her bridal looks.

Now, in a new interview with Town & Country for the magazine’s September issue, she said she understands how the nuptials were both a personal and a professional turning point. Sofia didn't first see it as the latter, she said, but "I do now." Still, "for me my wedding wasn’t an event. It was my wedding.”

She also assured that she "went into the wedding with zero motive" to grow her following — it just happened organically.

Sofia and Grainge tied the knot on April 22 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock in Antibes, France. Among the star-studded guests who attended the couple's wedding included Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, sister Nicole and her husband Joel Madden, and Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum.

Sofia and Grainge had first gone public with their relationship in 2021. The two got engaged one year later. 

In the Town & Country interview, Sofia also shared details about how she approached wedding planning — and what she took inspiration from. "I wanted it to feel timeless," she said of the nuptials. "I pored over photos of classic royal weddings and pulled in little things that I wanted."

Sofia also recalled how her collaboration with Chanel for her wedding looks came to be. Admittedly, Sofia said the opportunity seemed far-fetched at first. “Chanel had been my favorite designer forever. So someone said, ‘Why don’t you do Chanel?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I wish it was that easy.’ And then we said, ‘Well, why don’t we ask?’ We reached out, and they were kind enough and open enough to do one dress, the wedding dress," she explained.

“And then that kind of segued into, ‘Okay, how am I going to ever find another designer for my rehearsal dinner that could balance out Chanel?’ So I went back to them, and I was like, ‘Feel free to say no ... but would you mind doing another?’ They were so sweet, they did a couple more pieces."

Sofia currently boasts 10.6 million followers on Instagram and 3.1 million followers on TikTok, platforms where she typically shares her beauty looks and outfits.

But she remains cautious of how much of her life — and her marriage — ends up on social media, telling Town & Country: “We don’t live out our whole lives on Instagram. We know when to turn it off," she explained.

And she also credits Grainge as a resource for her on approaching those platforms, due to his work with musicians. “He understands TikTok, so he’s a great sounding board for me,” she said.

Her father Lionel too serves as an inspiration to Richie for how to handle life in the public eye, she told the magazine.

Sofia previously spoke to Who What Wear about meeting Grainge and recalled that their relationship began platonically at first. “When we started being romantic, he just gave me a different feeling,” she said. “It was a feeling of safety It was the feeling of really being appreciated. I knew when we started dating that he was my husband. It wasn't a ‘Do you think one day he’ll propose?’ It was like, ‘This is my husband — 100 percent.’ I felt this love for him that I never felt ever in my life.”

In the time since the wedding, Sofia has said that she's felt relaxed in enjoying her life as a newlywed. She told Vogue’s 24 Hours With series: "I feel like I'm finally in a place where I can breathe and just relax with my husband. Being married is the best . . . When we're together, it's just calm and quiet."

Sofia's interview with Town & Country hits newsstands August 22.

