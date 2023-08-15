Sofia Richie Praises 'Role Model' Dad Lionel Richie for Teaching Her How to Handle Fame with 'Such Grace'

"He embraces everyone who comes up to him," Richie Grainge praised of her rockstar father, who taught her everything she knows about humility

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
Published on August 15, 2023 02:51PM EDT
Lionel Richie (L) and Sofia Richie attend the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by Bulgari, celebrating EJAF and the 90th Academy Awards at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Photo:

Michael Kovac/Getty 

Navigating life in the public eye isn’t an easy feat, but for Sofia Richie Grainge, having a famous father helped ease the transition.

“I learned how to deal with people knowing who you are from my dad,” Richie Grainge, 24, told Town & Country for the cover of their September issue.

She praised Lionel Richie as her “role model,” noting his constant willingness to meet and engage with fans as a model she’s keen to take after.

“He handles it with such grace. He embraces everyone who comes up to him. He’s appreciative, he’s thankful,” she shared of the American Idol judge.

“He’s taught me to never have that ‘Oh god, not today’ attitude. He’s another level of megastar, and my whole life I’ve watched him. I’ve never seen him say no to a picture. I’ve never seen him be rude to anyone who walks up to him on the street.” 

Sofia Richie Says She Learned How to Handle Fame âwith Graceâ from Dad Lionel Richie

Rebekah Campell

Though it took her some time to settle into her own identity in her family — she had not just her father’s impressive career, but her older sister, Nicole Richie, who came to fame alongside Paris Hilton in the early 2000s, to compare to — she always had her dad's patience as an example.

“I spent a lot of time just trying to find my place in the world,” she told the outlet. “I think everyone wants to be like their parents when they’re growing up, and I admired my dad so much, and that drove me down a music path for a moment. But it didn’t feel right for me."

She continued, "And then everyone told me, ‘You should be an actor!’ I tried that for a period, but that wasn’t me either. I didn’t have the experience, and I didn’t want to be one of those kid celebrities that got the role because my dad is who he is.” 

Eventually, she realized she didn’t need to conform to either of the boxes she had tried to emulate.

“So I was like, ‘You know what? I know I’m not cut out for this. Let me just be myself.’”

Sofia Richie Says She Learned How to Handle Fame

Rebekah Campell for Town & Country

In the months since her lavish wedding in the South of France to music executive Elliot Grainge, Richie Grainge has cemented her position as a foremost figure in the online world of fashion and beauty. 

Between launching a TikTok account that featured a plethora of behind-the-scenes content from her wedding weekend and maintaining that platform as she settled into newlywed life, sharing her beauty tips and tricks, Richie Grainge has become this year’s biggest style icon. 

In July, she spent 24 hours with Vogue for a video segment, and reflected on how she’s grown into herself in recent years. 

“It’s been interesting being watched as a young kid,” she explained while shopping for new summer dresses for her trip to Palm Springs during the video. “People have seen my evolution of just different stages I was in in life.”

“I’m really proud of where I am now because I'm expressing myself through my clothing,” Richie Grainge added. “I’m not influenced by anyone. I just really feel me.”

Sofia Richie Says She Learned How to Handle Fame âwith Graceâ from Dad Lionel Richie

Rebekah Campell

She’s even begun to tease the launch of her own fashion line, which she told Who What Wear was inspired in part by her older sister’s own fashion endeavors. 

“The aesthetic is very my vibe,” she said of the line, which does not have a name yet.

“I made sure, trying on every single sample, that it embodies the aesthetic that I've been wearing. It’s 100% me.”

