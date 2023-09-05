Sofia Richie Grainge Named New David Yurman Ambassador — See Her Gorgeous Campaign (Exclusive)

Richie Grainge is helping luxury jewelry brand David Yurman launch its new Sculpted Cable bracelet with a stunning campaign

By
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields is a Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. She has been working at the brand since 2005 and has 17 years reporting and writing, and eight years editing style and beauty content for the brand.
Published on September 5, 2023 10:02AM EDT
Sofia Richie Grainge Jewelry Campaign, David Yurman
Sofia Richie Grainge stars in David Yurman jewelry campaign. Photo:

Lewis Mirrett

It’s Sofia Richie Grainge’s time to shine. 

Today, the model and fashion industry tastemaker was announced as a brand ambassador for David Yurman. Richie Grainge kicks off the partnership by starring in a campaign for the luxury jewelry brand’s new Sculpted Cable bracelet

The cable motif has been part of the brand’s DNA for decades, and with this new iteration, the iconic helix design evolves into a slimmer, flatter silhouette. The new bangle will be available in 18K yellow, rose and white gold, and with and without hand-set pavé diamonds. One particularly impressive version of the bangle features 170 hand-set diamonds in graduated sizes (and totaling up to 1.7 carats) to punctuate the cable fluting. The collection ranges from $3,900 to $9,500.

“I'm so excited to be a part of the launch of Sculpted Cable. The collection’s design is just so iconic and artistic — [and] so effortlessly classic,” Richie Grainge, 25, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “The shape of the bracelets is more modern and a little thinner, but still that classic cable that David Yurman is known for. I love the way it looks when the light hits it, especially with all the diamonds. The craftsmanship really sets it apart.”

Sofia Richie Grainge Jewelry Campaign, David Yurman
Sofia Richie Grainge stars in David Yurman jewelry campaign.

Lewis Mirrett

Richie Grainge, who can still recall the first time a piece of David Yurman jewelry caught her eye (the item was owned by her mother, Diane Alexander), says the new Sculpted Cable bracelets “are perfect for someone like me, who loves to layer. “On its own, the bracelet may look so simple, but when you add them all together, it's really a moment,” she says.

Her style MO: “I usually choose a wrist and then I make that my stacking wrist. For me, it's my right wrist. I'd wear six or seven of the bracelets, and maybe tie in a few other things.”

Sofia Richie Grainge Jewelry Campaign, David Yurman
Sofia Richie Grainge stars in David Yurman jewelry campaign.

Glen Luchford

Richie Grainge notes her favorite outfit to pair the “staple” with is jeans and a T-shirt because “they are such statement pieces.” 

But “the greatest part about this Sculpted Cable collection is that you can dress it up or down,” she says.

For a glam night out, she adds, “I’d wear them with a beautiful gown, some of the more simple sculpted earrings, and a dramatic necklace. I feel like there are ways to play with [them].”

Richie Grainge says the campaign, shot at the Kellogg Doolittle House in Joshua Tree, Calif., by fashion photographer Glen Luchford, “is about paving your own way.” 

“To me, carving your own path means being independent. I channel this energy whenever I’m about to step in front of the camera – being my own person and paving the way for myself,” she says.

Sofia Richie Grainge Jewelry Campaign, David Yurman
David Yurman Sculpted Cable bracelets.

David Yurman

That doesn’t mean she doesn’t seek a little styling advice from time to time. Richie Grainge shares she “definitely” turns to father Lionel Richie and sister Nicole for tips on accessorizing. “But, I also pull a lot of style inspiration from art and music, and ‘70s and ‘80s fashion. Jackie Kennedy is a big style icon for me,” she adds.

Richie Grainge has a few other important pieces in her jewelry collection, among them “my engagement ring, which is an emerald cut diamond that my husband [Elliot Grainge] got for me.”

Sofia Richie Grainge Jewelry Campaign, David Yurman
Sofia Richie Grainge stars in David Yurman jewelry campaign,.

Glen Luchford

Another is a necklace her dad gave her. “[He] has this necklace that’s in the shape of an ‘L’ for Lionel, and he had [three more] made, so I got one, my brother got one and my sister got one.”

For anyone who doesn’t approach accessorizing with the same level of confidence as Richie Grainge, she has some words of encouragement: “Have fun with it!”

