Watch Elliot Grainge Try to Hide a Smile in Sweet TikTok Video with Wife Sofia Richie

The model and the music executive, who got married in April, are still clearly in their honeymoon phase

Published on August 7, 2023 05:07PM EDT
Watch Elliot Grainge Try to Hide His Smile in Sweet TikTok Video with Wife Sofia Richie.
Photo:

Sofia Richie/Instagram

Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie are still in their honeymoon phase. 

The model, 24, shared a TikTok video on Sunday where she stands beside the music executive, 29, both in sunglasses, with Taylor Swift’s Fearless sped up on the soundtrack. Grainge can barely contain his smile as his new wife tries to get him to participate in her video.

“This is all he was willing to give to tik tok today 🫠,” she captioned the video, which ends with her kissing him on the cheek.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in a glamorous ceremony in the South of France in April, are not new to blowing up social media. While this may be Grainge's big moment on video in Richie's TikTok, it's definitely not his first appearance.

Richie, the daughter of Lionel Richie, previously had her husband narrate a couple videos, but added a twist in a TikTok video back in June.

As it began, Richie shared that she was going to put together “the most mismatched outfit I can possibly throw together from my closet,” and then asked Grainge to narrate it. However, she didn't let him in on her secret and just sat aside and listened as he tried to figure out how to describe what she was wearing.

“My husband is the sweetest man in the world and he tells me every single day that I look great,” the model continued, adding that “he has to crack one of these days or we have a serious issue.”

“Get ready with Elliot and I to look … not cute,” she said before Grainge’s narration.

“Okay, this one’s an interesting one,” the music executive said of the two-piece rainbow set Richie used as the base for the video. “It’s a very colorful … something … set.”

“We’ve got a white sheet coming on here,” he announced as Richie put a slip dress over the set.

Grainge couldn’t seem to find any negative comments about the purposefully mismatched outfit as he continued to compliment her: “Very nice belt here … beautiful necklace … nice with the hair.”

He finally caved when Richie put on two drastically different earrings, pausing to say, “This can’t be serious.”

“Is this a joke?” he asked, and Richie could be heard telling him, “No, it’s trendy.”

The behind-the-scenes video revealed Grainge interrupting Richie while she was making the video and asked what she was doing.

“I’m sorry,” he said on his way back out of his wife’s closet, where she filmed the video — but added she looked “really cute.”

After he left, Richie's jaw dropped as she laughed at the camera and then at someone off-screen.

“Oh my god,” she said, showing off the purposefully mismatched outfit. “You’ve got to be kidding. You’ve got to be joking.”

Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie Grainge have a Sweet and Stylish Sister Date

Instagram/sofiarichiegrainge

In another video back in April, Grainge first showed off his narration skills while his new wife got glam, with Richie writing in the video's caption, "At least he knew mascara."

"GWRM with me,” he introduced Richie at the beginning of the clip. “Hi, my name is Sofia Richie Grainge, and I'm gonna do a makeup tutorial."

By then, Richie had already started applying her first product, which she can be heard saying in the background audio.

"Putting this black tube makeup on the face, blobbing everywhere," Grainge said, describing each of her steps.

Grainge called her beauty blender her “black foamy thing” and comments on how fast the video is going: "Wow, this is quick."

"Rosy red cheeks, rosy red, doubling on the rosy red cheeks. I think this is the fourth time," he teased his wife, applying blush.

Watch Elliot Grainge Try to Hide His Smile in Sweet TikTok Video with Wife Sofia Richie.

Sofia Richie/Instagram

After a mishmash of blunders and comments between the two, the clip ended with Grainge signing off, "And get ready with me. I'm pretty, yay!"

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE in 2022 that Richie and Grainge were perfect for one another.

"They make each other really happy," the source said. "He's very mature and hard-working. He has his own house, and she moved in with him a while ago. All of her friends are thrilled that she found true love. They're a great match for each other."

