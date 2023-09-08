Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Have a Stylish Date Night at David Yurman's New York Fashion Week Party

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in April in France, celebrated Richie Grainge's role as an ambassador for David Yurman

Published on September 8, 2023 02:22PM EDT
Sofia Richie (L) and Elliot Grainge attend a David Yurman dinner at Casa Cruz in Midtown
Sofia Richie (left) and Elliot Grainge attend a David Yurman dinner at N.Y.C.'s Casa Cruz. Photo:

Gotham/GC Images

Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge continued their couple-style streak during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, complementing each other in classic looks while celebrating Richie Grainge's exciting new partnership.

The couple, who got married this past April in France, attended a David Yurman dinner at celebrity hot spot Casa Cruz in New York City. Richie Grainge, 25, was seen smiling and holding Grainge’s arm as he looked casual with his hands in his pockets outside of the restaurant.

Richie Grainge wore a structured black, long-sleeve dress featuring buttons down the front, which she paired with a chic up-do and a matching black headband. Grainge opted for a loose, navy blue cardigan worn with a casual white t-shirt and slacks.

The influencer was recently named the luxury jewelry brand’s new ambassador. The partnership kicked off with a campaign for David Yurman’s new Sculpted Cable bracelet, which was the reason for the Sept. 7 celebration.

Richie Grainge gave her followers a peek at the menu on her Instagram Story, revealing that guests dined on branzino and a citrus salad.

Sofia richie david yurman
Sofia Richie's Instagram of the menu from the David Yurman NYFW dinner.

Sofia Richie/Instagram

As the news of her ambassadorship was announced this week, Richie Grainge told PEOPLE she is "so excited to be a part of the launch of Sculpted Cable. The collection’s design is just so iconic and artistic — [and] so effortlessly classic."

"The shape of the bracelets is more modern and a little thinner, but still that classic cable that David Yurman is known for," she added. "I love the way it looks when the light hits it, especially with all the diamonds. The craftsmanship really sets it apart.”

As previously reported, the new bracelet will be available in 18K yellow, rose and white gold, and with and without hand-set pavé diamonds. Prices in the collection range from $3,900 to $9,500.

Richie Grainge also told PEOPLE that the new Sculpted Cable bracelets “are perfect for someone like me, who loves to layer." She added, “On its own, the bracelet may look so simple, but when you add them all together, it's really a moment."

The model suggested pairing the bracelets from the Sculpted Cable collection with a beautiful gown for a night out — along with “some of the more simple sculpted earrings, and a dramatic necklace. I feel like there are ways to play with [them].”

Richie Grainge recently celebrated a personal milestone, turning 25 on Aug. 24. She marked the occasion by posting a TikTok video that depicted her dancing to Prada’s “Cassö x Raye x D Block Europe” with pal and TikTok star Jake Shane

The footage shows Richie Grainge and Shane giving a toast with their glasses before Richie Grainge's sister Nicole Richie pops up, dancing in front of the two and donning a black outfit with sunglasses.

Richie Grainge captioned her TikTok post: “Ringing in 25.”

