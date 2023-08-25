Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 25th Birthday with a Fun TikTok — and Sister Nicole Makes a Cameo!

She rang in her 25th year in style (of course)

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 25, 2023 01:31PM EDT
Sofia Richie celebrating her 25th birthday on TikTok with Nicole Richie and Jake Shane. Photo:

Sofia Richie Grainge/ TikTok

Sofia Richie Grainge is 25 and feeling fabulous!

The model celebrated her birthday by sharing a fun TikTok video on Thursday that showed her dancing to Prada’s “Cassö x Raye x D Block Europe” with friend and TikTok star Jake Shane.

In the clip, Richie Grainge and Shane toast their glasses before Nicole Richie, 41, appears on screen, dancing in the foreground and wearing a black outfit with dark shades.

“Ringing in 25,” Richie Grainge captioned the post.

The style star's father and music legend ​​Lionel Richie, 74, celebrated her big day on social media on Thursday, sharing a sweet message and pictures.

“Today is the day @sofiarichiegrainge,” the “Endless Love” singer wrote alongside a laughing face emoji and birthday cake on his Instagram Story, sharing throwback pictures of his daughter — including a photo of her as a baby pouting beside a table.

Sofia Richie is seen arriving at the 'Michael Kors' Fashion Show
Sofia Richie is seen arriving at the 'Michael Kors' Fashion Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In another picture, Richie Grainge hugged her dad while grinning at the camera, capturing a lovely family moment.

Nicole also wished her sister a happy birthday by posting a funny video on her Instagram Story. The video showed Nicole popping a balloon on her younger sister's head, who then danced around the room in a leather jacket and a pair of chunky loafers.

“I love you @sofiarichiegrainge,” Nicole added, sharing another throwback photo of her sister riding her back.


Paris Hilton, 42, also contributed to the birthday love on Thursday by sharing photos of Richie Grainge and Nicole.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful sis @SofiaRichieGrainge,” Hilton wrote on Instagram.💖So many amazing & fun memories together! 👯‍♀️ Can’t wait to make more! Love you forever🥰 Wishing you all the love & happiness in the world and can’t wait to see you soon!.💓”

"These photos 🥹🥹🥹 I love us," Sofia wrote in the comments section. "I love you so much."

The model wore three custom Chanel bridal gowns for the nuptials, which included performances by Good Charlotte and father Lionel. 

Nicole Richie, Sofia Richie

Nicole Richie instagram

In July, Richie Grainge and Nicole went on a date night with Elliot Grainge — the newest addition to the family.

On her Instagram Stories, Nicole tagged both her sister and brother-in-law. 

"Family night," The Simple Life star wrote on the photo of the trio together.

The siblings attended the dinner in Malibu, California, where they celebrated the launch of Hourglass Cosmetics.

Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie Grainge have a Sweet and Stylish Sister Date

Instagram/nicolerichie

Richie Grainge married the music executive in a star-studded ceremony at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock in Antibes, France, in April.

"It is such magic," she told Vogue at the time, describing her wedding dress, which featured a "heart design" in the center of her chest. "I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn't cry, I'll be very sad."

