Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Trailer: See Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi Fall in Love as the Presleys

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on June 21, 2023 09:06AM EDT

Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny are bringing the Presley romance to life.

The Euphoria actor stars as Elvis and the Mare of Easttown actress plays the title role in director Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, which debuted its first trailer on Wednesday. The A24 film is based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.

"When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend," reads A24's synopsis for Priscilla. "Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame."

This project comes after the box office success of director Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie last year, which starred Austin Butler as the iconic musician and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla in a story that also focused on Tom Hanks as manager Col. Tom Parker.

Priscilla, now 78, and other members of the Presley family praised that film upon its release.

PRISCILLA Poster Art

A24

Elordi spoke about being inspired by Elvis in his September GQ cover story, which noted that the actor bought Peter Guralnick's Elvis biography Last Train to Memphis after seeing the Luhrmann movie's trailer.

"I was just like, damn, Elvis Presley wanted to be James Dean. He wanted to be Marlon Brando. I've researched almost every actor from that time period, and I passed [Elvis] off as an entertainer and singer. But then he was an actor. I guess, in a way, I'm trying to learn from these people," said Elordi at the time.

"Because I obviously don't have any friends that have been through the same thing, really, so they're almost like guiding beacons," he added.

Coppola previously said, according to Collider, how her film will differ from Luhrmann's movie.

"I loved how Baz approached his story in a very collage-y way, but I'm glad it didn't go into much of Priscilla's story because now I can really dive deep. I think Baz is so unique and his take on that story was so creative," said Coppola.

"But Priscilla is such a minor character in that film, so I never felt like I was treading on the same territory. I love that people were so into his film about Elvis, and now in a few years there'll be another film about Priscilla."

"I think it'll be interesting to have two completely different interpretations of the same events and time period," she said.

Priscilla opens in theaters this October.

and his wife Emilie Livingston went for a walk on Sunset Blvd Los Angeles
