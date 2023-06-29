Sofia Coppola Marks 10 Years Since 'The Bling Ring' with Emma Watson and Paris Hilton Throwback Photos

Sofia Coppola is celebrating 10 years of The Bling Ring.

On Thursday, the director, 52, shared three throwback photos on Instagram showcasing moments from the 2013 crime movie's set, including a snapshot of the film's stars Emma Watson and Taissa Farmiga sitting on a couch together. Watson, now 33, can be seen holding a film slate dated to March 26, 2012, in the photo.

There's also a photo of actress Claire Julien holding a pink surfboard that says "Paris," while Paris Hilton herself is shown in the post's third image.

"Ten years ago! Thank you to our great team on this film and to Paris Hilton for so graciously opening her home to us!" Coppola wrote in the caption.

Hilton, who makes a cameo in The Bling Ring and allowed the production to use her actual home for some scenes, chimed in with a comment on Coppola's post, writing: "Such an epic film! 🙌 Love you 😍"



The Bling Ring is based on the true story of a group of teens and young adults in the Los Angeles area who grew infamous for their robberies of celebrities' homes in 2008 and 2009 — most notably Hilton's.

The crimes depicted in the movie made their way from the real world to the big screen after Coppola adapted the story from a 2010 Vanity Fair column written by Nancy Jo Sales titled "The Suspects Wore Louboutins," which uncovered that the parties behind the thefts appeared "to be a bunch of club-hopping [San Fernando] Valley kids, motivated by vanity and celebrity-worship," per the piece's sub-headline.



The Bling Ring (2013). American Zoetrope/Kobal/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alexis Haines (formerly Alexis Neiers) and Nick Prugo, perhaps the most well-known members of the real-life "Bling Ring," appeared in a Netflix docuseries titled The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist that covered the crime spree last year.

The Bling Ring, Coppola's fifth directorial feature, was one of A24's first releases.



Emma Watson in The Bling Ring. American Zoetrope/Kobal/Shutterstock

Ten years removed from the film, Oscar-winner Coppola is embarking on her next feature Priscilla, also produced by A24 and based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.



The movie stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla, while Jacob Elordi takes on the role of Elvis Presley after Austin Butler portrayed the iconic musician and Olivia DeJonge played Priscilla in last year's separate Elvis film.



"Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame," reads a synopsis for Coppola's film.



Priscilla is in theaters in October.

