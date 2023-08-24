Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Movie Wasn't Granted Permission to Use Elvis Presley's Music

"But that made us be more creative," said the director

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 10:41AM EDT
Sofia Coppola at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar Restaurant on June 12, 2023 in New York, New York; Rock and roll musician Elvis Presley backstage at the Milton Berle Show in Burbank, California on June 4, 1956; Priscilla Presley attends the advance screening event photo call for Netflix's "Agent Elvis" at TUDUM Theater on March 07, 2023 in Hollywood, California
From L: Sofia Coppola, Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. Photo:

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty; Earl leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty; Monica Schipper/Getty

Sofia Coppola's Priscilla film won't have Elvis Presley's music on its soundtrack.

The latest movie from the writer/director, 52, is Priscilla, a Priscilla Presley biopic that chronicles her relationship with the famous musician, as adapted from Priscilla's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.

Despite Elvis being a large part of the story, Coppola said in a joint interview with Priscilla, 78, for The Hollywood Reporter that she was turned down by Elvis Presley Enterprises when she requested permission to use the King of Rock and Roll's music for her film.

According to the director, the powers that be who own Elvis's music "don’t like projects that they haven’t originated, and they’re protective of their brand."

“But that made us be more creative," Coppola added. Per THR, the director's husband Thomas Mars contributed much of the music for the film via is band Phoenix, including a Frankie Avalon "Venus" cover.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Priscilla (L-R) Jacob Elordi, Cailee Spaeny
Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny in Priscilla (2023).

Philippe Le Sourd/A24

Priscilla stars Cailee Spaeny in the title role, while Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi portrays Elvis, just over a year after Austin Butler turned heads as the rock-and-roll icon in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which did feature his music.

The latter film, which also saw Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla, was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Butler, 32.

As for the new movie, Priscilla admitted during her and Coppola's chat with THR that she's "so nervous" for audiences to see Priscilla, "because it’s my life."

“The people who are watching, they’re living it with you, and you hope and pray that they get it. They get your feelings, your hurts, your sensitivity," she added.

priscilla presley and sofia coppola
Priscilla Presley and Sofia Coppola on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter.

Melodie McDaniel

Coppola, who was developing Priscilla when she learned about Luhrmann's movie, told THR that she felt it was "even better, in a way, that people are looking at [Elvis's] story."

"He’s so much in the culture always, but even more so now," she added. "It’s interesting, then, to look at Priscilla’s perspective.”

The filmmaker also explained why she battled to keep a non-budget-friendly scene involving a fire on Graceland property, started by Elvis.

“I just hung on to it till the bitter end because it says so much about being in his world, his eccentric way of living, all his whims," Coppola said.

Priscilla will make its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 4, before debuting in theaters Oct. 27.

Related Articles
Priscilla Presley attends The Humane Society of The United States to the Rescue! Los Angeles Gala
Priscilla Presley Is 'So Nervous' for People to See Her Life Story in New Film: I 'Pray That They Get It'
priscilla presley and sofia coppola
Sofia Coppola on Growing Up in a 'Show Business Family': 'People Look at You in a Different Way'
Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience"
Priscilla Presley 'Still Can't Believe' Daughter Lisa Marie Is Dead: 'I Don't Wish This on Any Mother'
Priscilla Presley
Priscilla Presley 'Excited' for Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Biopic: It'll Be an 'Emotional Journey'
PRISCILLA Poster Art
Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Trailer: See Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi Fall in Love as the Presleys
Sofia Coppola Instagram, The Bling Ring BTS, Paris Hilton
Sofia Coppola Marks 10 Years Since 'The Bling Ring' with Emma Watson and Paris Hilton Throwback Photos
RILEY KEOUGH COVERS VANITY FAIR
Riley Keough Says She 'Spent More Time at Neverland Than Graceland' Growing Up: 'That Was My Real Home'
JACOB ELORDI
See Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny as Elvis and Priscilla Presley on Set of Sofia Coppola Movie
Jacob Elordi, Cailee Spaeny
Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis in Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Movie Opposite Cailee Spaeny
Jacob Elordi is spotted in character as Elvis on the set of Priscilla biopic in Toronto, Elordi was seen with co-star Cailee Spaeny as they recreated a scene of Elvis and Priscilla walking out of the Palmetto Theatre and getting into Elvis' waiting Mercedes Benz 600 Pullman limousine.
Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny Channel Elvis and Priscilla Presley on Set of Sofia Coppola Movie
Baz Luhrmann Says ‘I’m Available’ Should Sofia Coppola Have ‘Any Questions’ While Creating Priscilla
Baz Luhrmann Says 'I'm Available' If Sofia Coppola Has 'Any Questions' Making Her Elvis Film
elvis and priscilla presley
Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Relationship: A Look Back
Austin Butler’s Elvis Concerts — Totaling 4 Hours — Will Be Cut Together, Says Baz Luhrmann
Austin Butler's 'Elvis' Concerts — Totaling 4 Hours — Will Be Cut Together, Says Baz Luhrmann
ELVIS (1989 series) Michael St.Gerard, Austin Butler as Elvis Presley 2022, ELVIS Kurt Russell 1979
Actors Who Have Played Elvis Presley in Movies and TV Shows
(Original Caption) 5/1/1967-Las Vegas, NV- Singer Elvis Presley and his bride Priscilla Ann Beaulieu, pose for photograph following their wedding at the Aladdin Hotel. Presley, 31, met his 22-year-old bride when he was stationed in Germany during his Army service.
Priscilla Presley's Life in Photos
Australian actor Jacob Elordi, known for his roles as Noah Flynn in Netflix's The Kissing Booth teen film franchise and Nate Jacobs in the HBO series Euphoria, is seen with his girlfriend Olivia Jade Giannulli.
Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Spend Time Together on the Beach in Italy: See the Photo!