Sofia Coppola Comments on Daughter's Viral TikTok About Being Grounded: 'Not What I Would've Hoped For'

Sofia Coppola wasn't too thrilled after her daughter went viral on TikTok.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about her new movie Priscilla, Coppola commented on the time when her 16-year-old daughter Romy went viral on TikTok after she was grounded for trying to charter a helicopter.

"We were raised to be so private and social media is so opposite of how I grew up," the filmmaker said. "So, it was the best way for her to be rebellious."

"I got a lot of compliments on her filmmaking. And comedy. She's funny. But people discussing my parenting publicly is not what I would've hoped for," she added.

Melodie McDaniel

In March, Romy shared a since-deleted TikTok where she told viewers to "make a vodka pasta sauce with me because I'm grounded."

Coppola's daughter then went on to explain why she was grounded, saying that she "tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad's credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend."

After trying to put together her pasta sauce, Romy then said that the reason she decided to film the TikTok was that she was "already grounded" and her parents' "biggest rule is I'm not allowed to have any public social media accounts."

"Here's why," she shared, holding a Grammy award to the camera with a sarcastic smile. "Because they don't want me to be a nepotism kid, but TikTok is not gonna make me famous, so it doesn't really matter," she said.

Matteo Prandoni/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Romy also showed a glimpse of "Ari, my babysitter's boyfriend," alleging "my parents are never home so these are my replacement parents."

At the time, a representative for Coppola declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Sofia shares her daughters Romy and Cosima, 12 years old, with her musician husband Thomas Mars.

Although the Coppolas are largely private and stay off social media, Romy and her mom made a rare public appearance in 2020, attending the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show together during New York Fashion Week.