PSAT Inspires the Twittersphere with Its Latest Meme Craze: Don Juan Ribero

The Twittersphere’s obsessions often come from random places (a celebrity’s Instagram account, a presidential debate, a music video), but it’s latest meme craze appears to be straight out of the pages of the Preliminary SAT.

On the test, given Wednesday, a section apparently included an excerpt from Isabel Allende’s 2000 novel Portrait in Sepia, about Aurora del Valle and her ambitious grandmother Paulina.

The test allegedly included a passage about the pair’s desperate attempts to persuade famed photographer Don Juan Ribero to take Aurora on as his apprentice. The photographer refused and persistent Aurora waited up for him outside of his studio.

In true Twitter fashion, the memes ensued.

when Don Juan Ribero won't give u them lessons #PSAT pic.twitter.com/x4sYVlbPQX — matt royer (@mattroyerr) October 19, 2016

When Don Juan Ribero said "I don't take money I take talent" #PSAT pic.twitter.com/XPSjlY7VN6 — Andrew (@AndrewDesro) October 19, 2016

As school came to a close, the hashtag #PSAT arose, with many poking fun at the novel characters’ encounter with the photographer.

“When don juan ribero won’t give your granddaughter photography lessons,” one tweeter wrote alongside a photo collage of an angry Jamie Lee Curtis.

when Don Juan Ribero comes back from his lunch break and u still posted up outside the studio #PSAT pic.twitter.com/hrAQZT7kRY — Anthony P. (@its_TPayne) October 19, 2016

when you see don juan ribero coming home from his lunch #PSAT pic.twitter.com/BWNKcdlwdl — shan 🕊 (@skywalkerreys) October 19, 2016

Another Twitter user seemed to quote the book, uploading a series of memes: “When Don Juan Ribero said ‘I don’t take money I take talent.’ ”

Some even called out the Twittersphere for violating one of the test’s privacy rules.

When Don Juan Ribero saw Kodak girl waiting outside his door #PSATs pic.twitter.com/Wpzj6T3JUI — Jack Mendelsohn (@JackMendelsohn) October 19, 2016

When Don Juan Ribero finally agrees to take you as his apprentice so you can photograph your darkest nightmare #PSAT pic.twitter.com/onQXKPIbCd — connor parnell (@cpparnell) October 19, 2016

“‘Don’t discuss test material outside the testing room.’ Everyone on twitter: #PSAT,” the tweeter wrote alongside a gif of Kermit the Frog typing frantically on a keyboard.

RELATED VIDEO: James Corden and Other Celebrities Respond on Twitter to Kim Kardashian West Being Robbed at Gunpoint

And for some, the meme craze proved to be a moment of bonding for high school students everywhere.

“#PSAT memes are great they’re like inside jokes that every sophomore and junior across the country is in on,” a social media user tweeted.