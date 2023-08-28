Sofia Huerta knows just what to say to boost your confidence!

The soccer star, 30, has joined forces with e.l.f. Cosmetics and PEOPLE to share a pep talk with fans — and it's enough to inspire anyone to score that game-winning goal (or just set a goal for themselves!).

"Right after you brush your teeth, look in that mirror," she says. "And remember to remind yourself, whatever you want to say, but you're amazing, you're capable, and you're beautiful."

Huerta, who currently plays for the National Women's Soccer League's OL Reign and doubles as a member of the U.S. Women's National Team (which just had an surprisingly early exit from the Women's World Cup), adds that "sometimes it's hard to remember that."

"But sometimes you have to remind yourself that you really are that girl," she explains. "Don't let that imagination and that negative self talk take over and get in the way of your dreams.

She also offers one more piece of advice for fans needing a little extra inspiration.

"I know these days it's easy to compare yourself to other people, but don't even waste your time and your energy on that," Huerta says. "You are one of one and that is special."

As Huerta explains, sometimes she even needs a bit of a confidence boost when things don't go her way on the field. "It's not just for you, it's for me, too. I just played in one of the biggest tournaments of my life and we lost, so it has been a rough couple weeks."

"But I woke up this morning and I thought, 'I'm gonna put some makeup on just to feel better and get my day going,'" she adds. "So thankfully, e.l.f. is gonna help me with that."

