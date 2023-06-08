Harry Kane Wants to Be an 'Inspiration' to 'Young Boys and Girls' at 2026 World Cup in U.S. (Exclusive)

Amid his OxeFit partnership, the English soccer star chats with PEOPLE about the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the 2023 Women's World Cup — and Ted Lasso

Published on June 8, 2023
Harry Kane is just getting started.

Despite having been a star player in the U.K.'s Premier League for more than a decade, the 29-year-old soccer star has shown no signs of slowing down, and regularly showcases his talents as vice-captain of his longtime team Tottenham Hotspur F.C. and captain of England's national team.

In fact, he already has his sights set on playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and playing spectator for the more imminent Women's World Cup, which is set to commence next month.

"I think we've got a pretty good chance," Kane tells PEOPLE of England's chances in the latter event, during a conversation surrounding his partnership with OxeFit. "We've been a bit unlucky with a couple injuries we've had, but we've got a really good squad. Obviously reigning European champions, which I was lucky enough to be there and watch last year at Wembley. So yeah, we've got a good shot."

"You've got some great teams and great countries who are going to make it tough, but I'm looking forward to watching it," he adds. "I'll be between vacation and preseason with [the Spurs], so I'll be keeping an eye on it for sure and rooting the women on all the way."

harry kane in tottenham and england jerseys
Harry Kane for Tottenham Hotspur F.C. (L) and the England national team.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty; Ettore Ferrari - Pool/Getty

As for his own potential participation in the 2026 men's event, Kane doesn't yet know if he'll make the team, but says he's "really excited" for it to be held in North America.

"I'm a big fan of coming over here and getting to know the people here, getting to know the sport here, but also to help grow football — or soccer, as you guys call it," the athlete says. "And all the young boys and girls watching, I want to try and be an inspiration to them. So having the World Cup here will only help that."

"It's going to be amazing," Kane continues. "Every time I come out here, I feel like the [soccer] fan base is getting bigger and bigger. So obviously it's still a few years away, but I'm hoping to be part of that team and playing another World Cup. It's the pinnacle of any footballer's career."

One American creation he's especially fond of as of late? The "brilliant" Ted Lasso, which just wrapped its final season last week and which Kane says he's "a fan of."

"It's a great insight to football. It's got a bit of a professional side to it, but also the lighthearted and jokey side," he says when asked what he loves about it. "I think the American people especially have a great insight to what goes on in the day-to-day life of footballers."

Harry Kane for OxeFit.
Harry Kane for OxeFit.

Jon Simon for NYRR

At the moment, Kane is also excited about partnering with OxeFit, a fitness AI product whose "core technology integrates robotics, movement and performance tracking, advanced coaching and analytics, to help individuals and teams become more fit," according to the company's website.

Kane tells PEOPLE he was "really impressed" with the product, to the point of investing and becoming an ambassador, and that the target audience is "everyone."

"Of course you're going to have people like me who are trying to improve, trying to get better year-to-year, and it has that side to it, but the majority of it is easy to use for everyone," he explains, adding that even his own family will be using the "really easy" touch-screen system.

"Everything's there in one place on the model," Kane says. "If you want to do strength, if you want to do cardio, you don't have to move to a different machine — it's all in one. So yeah, I can see it in gyms all around the world. I can see it in sports teams, in houses. And that's kind of the goal for us is to just change the way people think about fitness."

