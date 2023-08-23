Soccer Mommy Releases Sweet Cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘I’m Only Me When I’m with You’

Sophie Allison of Soccer Mommy has spoken out about how much of a fan she is of the pop star in the past

From pop stars like Olivia Rodrigo to indie artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift has influenced more than a few of music’s biggest names today.

One of those indie artists — Soccer Mommy — is honoring the pop star, 33, with a cover.

On Tuesday, Soccer Mommy, spearheaded by Sophie Allison, released a cover of “I’m Only Me When I’m with You” and announced an EP of all covers titled Karaoke Night. The five-track project is due Sept. 22. 

Allison, 26, explained why she decided to drop her own rendition of the track from Swift’s seminal 2006 debut in a press release. “I really wanted to cover this song because it’s one of my favorites from Taylor’s first album,” the Nashville artist says. “I listened to that record so much when I was a kid and I think it had a lot of influence on me then.” 

The “Shotgun” musician slows the country-pop song down a bit and gives it an indie rock sound, while still retaining its sweetness. After Allison sings the first chorus, the track bursts into a saccharine dream-pop moment that encapsulates the lyrics’ magical quality about having a special connection with somebody else.

Sophie Allison Soccer Mommy
'Karaoke Night' EP.

Courtesy of Loma Vista

“I’m Only Me When I’m with You” appeared on Swift’s self-titled debut album, and is said to be about her childhood best friend Abigail Anderson. A new version of it has yet to be released for the upcoming re-recording of Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version)

On the Karaoke Night EP, Soccer Mommy covers a mix of indie and pop-rock favorites. In addition to Swift, she puts her own spin on “Here” by Pavement, “Dagger” by Slowdive, “Losing My Religion” by R.E.M. and “Soak Up the Sun” by Sheryl Crow. The singer, who released her third studio album Sometimes, Forever in 2022, previously shared a cover of Crow’s 2002 hit in July. 

Sophie Allison Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy.

Daniel Topete

Allison has spoken about her love for Taylor Swift in the past. She told Billboard in 2017, “Some people say [my music] reminds them of Taylor Swift, which would make sense because I listened to a lot of Taylor Swift as a child secretly for a while. That probably influenced my songwriting style at least a little bit.”

She also told PAPER that she still mostly listens to a lot of “old pop stuff” from her childhood, including to the “Karma” singer when she’s sad. 

“My favorite album is Speak Now. I like her a lot, I like her early stuff, mostly the first three albums,” she said. “She was someone that I listened to when I was really young and growing up. Her music just connects me to feelings of being a teenager or young adult and feelings of heartbreak and all of that.”

