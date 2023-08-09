'Days of Our Lives' Star Carson Boatman and 'Bold & Beautiful' 's Julana Dizon Expecting First Baby

The soap star couple is expecting their first baby, they revealed on Instagram Wednesday

Published on August 9, 2023 03:46PM EDT
Carson Boatman and Julana Dizon are growing their family!

The Days of Our Lives actor, 29, and The Bold and the Beautiful actress are expecting their first baby, the couple revealed on Instagram Wednesday.

"Boatman, party of 3! 🎉Coming December 2023 🫶🏽," the couple captioned the joint post, where they pose alongside a stip of ultrasound photos.

The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary after tying the knot in 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa, near where Boatman grew up.

The happy couple first met in 2016 in Los Angeles, when their mutual gym trainer played "matchmaker" and set them up for a dinner date. "And the rest is history," Boatman told PEOPLE.

"Free piggy backs for life. Love you more than words can convey. Happy second anniversary, @julana," he wrote in an anniversary tribute on Instagram last month.

In her own, Dizon wrote, "Celebrating 2 years of marriage today and WOW did it fly by. I still have *pinch me* moments sometimes just thinking about the fact that I get to spend every single day with this man." 

"@carsonboatman you mean the world to me. Thank you for making all my dreams come true, continually being everything I need, inspiring me to be the best version of myself, and making me laugh at LEAST 3x / day. You make me feel lucky and loved everyday," she continued. "I love you, Forever and Ever Amen ❤️🙏🏽."

