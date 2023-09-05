Snow Patrol Announces Departure of Two Members as Drummer's Wife Hints at Drama: 'It's Been a F---er'

Two longstanding members of the rock band Snow Patrol have left the group — and social media comments shared by one of the musicians’ wife suggest that not all is amicable.

The Northern Irish/Scottish rockers, best known for their 2006 Grammy-nominated hit “Chasing Cars,” announced on Friday that drummer Jonny Quinn and bassist Paul “Pablo” Wilson had “decided to leave” the group.

Their departures were shared in an Instagram statement written by frontman Gary Lightbody, who said Snow Patrol would continue on with remaining members Nathan Connolly and Johnny McDaid.

“We are heartbroken they have decided to leave us but we wish them nothing but happiness, success, joy, compassion and everything they want in all their future endeavors,” Lightbody wrote.

In a follow-up post that specifically paid tribute to Quinn, 51, Lightbody heaped praise on the drummer, writing that he “has been a constant presence in our lives” since joining the band in 1997.

But in the comments section of the post, Quinn’s wife Mariane hinted at tension among the former bandmates as she responded to a comment saying the group would not be the same without him.

“It’s been a f---er,” she wrote. “F---ed by you know who.”

The day after Quinn’s departure was announced, Mariane shared the news with her own followers — and while she thanked Lightbody, 47, and Connolly, 42, she notably did not mention McDaid, 47, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

“I’m so incredibly proud of my husband and it’s with very mixed feelings Jonny is announcing his departure from the band,” she reportedly wrote on her private Instagram account. “So many amazing times, so many incredible people and experiences. I couldn’t have dreamt it. Sad the reason for leaving is not the best, but excited about what lies ahead.”

A rep for Snow Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

McDaid joined the group as a full-time member in 2011. He is the longtime partner of Friends actress Courteney Cox.

After revealing news of Quinn and Wilson’s exits, Lightbody — who memorably duetted with Taylor Swift on her 2013 single “The Last Time” — shared individual posts dedicated to each musician that thanked them for their contributions to the group.

“To be continuing without [Quinn] after all this time is very strange and sad as he has been a constant presence in our lives,” the rocker wrote. “We hope everything he does in the future brings him and his family, wife Mariane and son Thor, countless joy, success and contentment. Loads of love to Jonny and his family.”

Wilson, meanwhile, who joined the band in 2005, was celebrated as “one of the funniest guys I’ve ever known” by Lightbody.

“He played every instrument so bass was maybe a little restrictive for his many talents but we are eternally grateful to him that he did, and did so epically,” he wrote. “Thank you for all the awesome times you’ve given us and shared with us Pabs. We love you and hope you and Andrea have a wonderful life together with everything you want in it and more. We can’t wait to hear your new music with @aboveasbelow777 and all that you do in the world.”

In a goodbye message of his own, Wilson said farewell to fans alongside a photo taken on his very first day as a full-time member of the group.

“What a wild ride. We’ve been through so much together, almost half of my life,” he wrote. “I would not change a thing— the ups, the downs and the laughter, so much laughter… It’s sad but it’s only the end of this chapter, excited for the future and the future of Snow Patrol.”

“This first post is purely to let you all know what’s happening. The next two posts will be dedicated to Jonny and Pablo separately as they deserve to each have a proper and individual send off.”

