Snorkeler Fights Off Crocodile After it Clamps Jaws On His Head: ‘I Thought It Was a Shark’

Marcus McGowan, 51, got attacked from behind while snorkeling and managed to pry the reptile's jaws off his head during the horrifying encounter

By
Published on May 30, 2023 09:02 AM
Saltwater Crocodile, Crocodylus porosus, Queensland, Australia
Saltwater Crocodile. Photo:

Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images

An Australian man is celebrating after fighting off a saltwater crocodile that latched its jaws onto his head.

The terrifying incident happened while Marcus McGowan, 51, was snorkeling at a remote vacation resort in northern Queensland.

BBC News reported that McGowan was able to force the reptile's jaws off his head during the horrifying encounter and was then airlifted to a local hospital.

"I thought it was a shark but when I reached up, I realized it was a crocodile," McGowan told the BBC about the attack, which happened while he was in the water with a group of people near the remote Haggerstone Island. "I was able to lever its jaws open just far enough to get my head out," he added.

Saltwater Crocodile, Crocodylus porosus, Queensland, Australia
Saltwater Crocodile.

Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images

The crocodile then launched at him again, biting his hand, but McGowan, a "keen surfer and diver," according to CNN, was able to brush it away.

"I was able to escape the crocodile’s grip once again and swim to the safety of the boat which was coming after they heard our screams for help," McGowan said in a statement to The Guardian.

The area where McGowan was snorkeling is known as "croc country," according to the outlet, which added that McGowan has now been transferred to Cairns Hospital for "treatment of scalp lacerations and puncture wounds on his head and hand."

“When you enter the marine environment, you are entering territory that belongs to potentially dangerous animals, such as sharks and crocodiles,” added McGowan, who estimated the animal was roughly 2-3 meters (6-10 feet) in size. “I was simply in the wrong place, at the wrong time.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Billy Collet, the operations manager at Australia Reptile Park told The Guardian that "crocodiles are the hardest-biting animal on the planet," but he explained that the animals do seem to let go when people fight back.

"He probably scared the croc which realized it grabbed something too big to handle," he added.

The Queensland Government did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for information on the attack.

Related Articles
15-Year-Old Boy Drowns, 5 Others Rescued at Sandy Hook Beach in N.J.
15-Year-Old Boy Drowns, 5 Others Rescued at New Jersey Beach Over Memorial Day Weekend
part of water of Grand Canal appeared to have turned bright green as the Rialto Bridge is seen in Venice
Venice’s Grand Canal Mysteriously Turns Fluorescent Green — See Photos
Marlee Jo and Dana Kate
Arkansas Pastor’s 2 Daughters Die After Train Crashes Into Family’s Truck: 'We Are Devastated'
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial apartment building collapse Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa.
Apartment Building Partially Collapses in Davenport, Iowa; Rescue Operations Remain Underway
Â judge ruling that aÂ Colorado student canât wear a sash with Mexican and US flag at graduation
Colo. Student Can’t Wear Sash with Mexican and U.S. Flag at High School Graduation, Judge Rules
Leap Ahead Daycare
Utah Toddler Hit in the Head by a Stray Bullet While Playing Outside at Daycare
U.S. Soldier, 20, Dead After Rollover Accident in Kuwait: 'There Are No Words'
U.S. Soldier, 20, Dead After Rollover Accident in Kuwait: 'There Are No Words'
Eric Adams
N.Y.C. Mayor Signs Ordinance Outlawing Discrimination Based on Body Size — Including Weight, Height
Sky CastnerTexas Girl Born in Jail Graduates at the Top of Her Class and Is Heading to Harvard:
Texas Girl Born in Jail Heading to Harvard After Graduating at the Top of Her Class
back of school bus
Multiple Students Hospitalized After School Bus Crashes into a Tanker Truck in South Carolina
Hupp family tragedy Grandparents and Infant Girl Killed, 2 Boys Injured in South Dakota Home Explosion
Injured Boy Has ‘Looked Around’ Hospital After Baby Sibling, Grandparents Die in S.D. Explosion, Says Mom
Emmie Sperandeo
Influencer, 27, Hospitalized After Horse Falls on Top of Her at Ranch: 'She's Got a Long Road Ahead'
A shark swimming in the sea, Turks and Caicos Islands - stock photo
American Tourist, 22, 'Severely Injured' in Shark Attack While Snorkeling in Turks and Caicos
6th Street Viaduct towards the downtown Los Angeles
Teen Falls to His Death While Climbing L.A. Bridge in Apparent Social Media Stunt: Police
Yallambee Lodge aged care home in Cooma, Australia
95-Year-Old Great-Grandmother Dead After Australia Police Tase Her: Report
Kashmira Patel, who died trying to save her dog from a house fire
Woman Killed in New York Blaze Went Back Inside to Save Dog, Family Says: 'Breaks My Heart'