Snoop Dogg Says His Grandchildren Are 'Everything': They All 'Get a Piece of My Heart' (Exclusive)

Snoop Dogg's episode with Audible Originals celebrating hip-hop's 50th anniversary debuts Thursday

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 10:00AM EDT
snoop dogg
Snoop Dogg. Photo: Jemal Countess/FilmMagic

Snoop Dogg is one cool grandpa.

On Thursday, Audible launched a new slate of Audible Originals to celebrate hip-hop's 50th anniversary. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from the series premiere of Snoop's episode titled Words + Music: From the Streets to the Suites, he reflects on his legacy and being a grandpa.

"I am a grandfather of six, with one on the way. And my grandkids are my everything because they all individually get a piece of my heart and they're different," the father of three, 51, says in the clip. "My oldest grandson Zion told me he's the biggest star in the family. He took my Snoop Loopz box and put his own little cover on the front and made his own cereal."

"And then my granddaughter CC (Journey), she plays tennis, she loves her papa. She sees me in the store in my little Corona ads and what not — [she says], 'Papa!' That s--- means the world to me for them to call me that because I had a papa."

He adds, "My grandpa was my best friend and for me to be that for my grandkids is showing that I actually did well and I was able to outlive the circumstances. Now I can look back — I can teach those who want to get to this level. Or at least give them a blueprint and help them avoid some of the traps that had to deal with."

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper also reflected on the things in his life he is most thankful for.

"To have a relationship with my wife after all these years, kids still love me, and respected in the music industry," he says. "Do what I want when I want, and not be cocky but be confident. And to be loved and give love and attract it. Be an answer to the problem all the time and always try to be the one who can bring in some understanding."

He adds, "Even though my s--- don't always be right.... I can always make someone else's' s--- right — so to me that's the gift. It's the gift that keeps on giving and I'm going to continue to keep giving love."

On his legacy, Snoop says he's a "giver": "That's what I want my legacy to be... the gift that kept on giving."

The full episode is available to listen to here.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 30: Snoop Dogg aka Snoop Lion, wife Shante Taylor and children Corde Broadus, Cordell Broadus and Cori Broadus attend the 2013 BET Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on June 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Snoop Dogg and family.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

In December, Snoop was joined by wife Shantee Broadus, their three children and five grandchildren for SKIMS' Holiday family of the year. (Snoop is dad to sons Cordell and Corde and daughter Cori. He is grandpa to Luna, Journey, Zion, Sky, Kai and Elleven.)

In traditional fashion, the Broaduses all wear matching flannel pajamas. Snoop even had a twinning moment with two of his grandchildren, the three of them wearing fuzzy black attire.

"I feel so blessed that three generations of my family were able to come together for the SKIMS Holiday campaign! It's the first time we've been featured in a campaign all together and we all loved the super soft, comfy outfits," Snoop said at the time. "The Broadus family will definitely be wearing matching SKIMS this holiday season!"

Related Articles
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson Says Son Cosmo Was More 'Popular' with Her 'Asteroid City' Costars: 'Where's Baby?' (Exclusive)
Dierks Bentley Shares Awkward Dad TikTok as He Bra Shops with Daughter Evie, 14
Dierks Bentley Shares Awkward Dad TikTok as He Bra Shops with Daughter Evie, 14: 'We Need Your Mom'
Hilarie Burton Morgan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend the "The Walking Dead: Dead City" Premiere
Hilarie Burton Says Son Has Poster of Jeffrey Dean Morgan's 'Walking Dead' Character on His Wall (Exclusive)
Sarah Jessica Parker, James Wilkie Broderick, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Matthew Broderick
Matthew Broderick Says Twin Girls, 13, Are ‘Extremely Close’ but ‘Definitely Want Their Own Space’
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Celebrates Twin Sons Zion and Zillion's 2nd Birthday: 'Love These Dudes So Much'
Kristin Davis for Haute Living Los Angeles
Kristin Davis Says She 'Felt So Guilty' Leaving Kids Every Weekend for 7 Months While Filming
Stassi Schroeder
Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Playfully Poses for Nude Maternity Photos: 'Mama's Boy'
Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with his daughter Ognjena after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
All About Nikola Jokić's Daughter, Ognjena
khloe kardashian tatum
Khloé Kardashian Says Bonding with Baby Tatum 'Has Gotten Easier' as She Praises His Bond with True
Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Kids Are 'Keeping Dream Alive' of Reconciliation with Brandon Blackstock
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak Calls Ex Kroy's Claims About Her Fitness as a Mom 'Harmful and Incredibly Misleading'
Maya Vander and Dave Miller family photos
Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Introduces 'Miracle Baby' Born Two Years After Losing Son at 38 Weeks (Exclusive)
Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with his daughter Ognjena after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokić's Daughter Adorably Celebrates Award with Him After Championship Win
Chris Hemsworth attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere
Chris Hemsworth Says Kids 'Loved' His 'Extraction 2' Stunts: 'They Wanted to Jump In' (Exclusive)
Allyson Felix celebrates with her daughter Camryn after day nine of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 26, 2021
Allyson Felix on the Last Teachable Moment with Daughter, 4: 'She Thought She Was Going to Get It'
ludacris and daughter working out
Ludacris Calls Daughter Chance, 11 Months, His 'Personal Trainer' as She Helps Him Work Out