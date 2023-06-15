Snoop Dogg Says His Grandchildren Are 'Everything': They All 'Get a Piece of My Heart' (Exclusive)

Snoop Dogg is one cool grandpa.

On Thursday, Audible launched a new slate of Audible Originals to celebrate hip-hop's 50th anniversary. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from the series premiere of Snoop's episode titled Words + Music: From the Streets to the Suites, he reflects on his legacy and being a grandpa.

"I am a grandfather of six, with one on the way. And my grandkids are my everything because they all individually get a piece of my heart and they're different," the father of three, 51, says in the clip. "My oldest grandson Zion told me he's the biggest star in the family. He took my Snoop Loopz box and put his own little cover on the front and made his own cereal."

"And then my granddaughter CC (Journey), she plays tennis, she loves her papa. She sees me in the store in my little Corona ads and what not — [she says], 'Papa!' That s--- means the world to me for them to call me that because I had a papa."

He adds, "My grandpa was my best friend and for me to be that for my grandkids is showing that I actually did well and I was able to outlive the circumstances. Now I can look back — I can teach those who want to get to this level. Or at least give them a blueprint and help them avoid some of the traps that had to deal with."

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper also reflected on the things in his life he is most thankful for.

"To have a relationship with my wife after all these years, kids still love me, and respected in the music industry," he says. "Do what I want when I want, and not be cocky but be confident. And to be loved and give love and attract it. Be an answer to the problem all the time and always try to be the one who can bring in some understanding."

He adds, "Even though my s--- don't always be right.... I can always make someone else's' s--- right — so to me that's the gift. It's the gift that keeps on giving and I'm going to continue to keep giving love."

On his legacy, Snoop says he's a "giver": "That's what I want my legacy to be... the gift that kept on giving."

The full episode is available to listen to here.

Snoop Dogg and family. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

In December, Snoop was joined by wife Shantee Broadus, their three children and five grandchildren for SKIMS' Holiday family of the year. (Snoop is dad to sons Cordell and Corde and daughter Cori. He is grandpa to Luna, Journey, Zion, Sky, Kai and Elleven.)

In traditional fashion, the Broaduses all wear matching flannel pajamas. Snoop even had a twinning moment with two of his grandchildren, the three of them wearing fuzzy black attire.

"I feel so blessed that three generations of my family were able to come together for the SKIMS Holiday campaign! It's the first time we've been featured in a campaign all together and we all loved the super soft, comfy outfits," Snoop said at the time. "The Broadus family will definitely be wearing matching SKIMS this holiday season!"