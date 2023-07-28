Snoop Dogg Donates $10K to Support Same 93-Year-Old Facing Eviction That Tyler Perry Helped

Snoop Dogg is joining Tyler Perry in helping a 93-year-old woman fighting to keep her home and land in South Carolina.

The “Lay Low” rapper, 51, donated $10,000 to Josephine Wright’s GoFundMe campaign, his rep confirmed to CNN.

“I did it from the heart,” Snoop Dogg told CNN in a statement. “She reminds me of my mother and grandmother.”

Snoop Dogg. Andrew Chin/Getty

As previously reported by PEOPLE, Perry, 53, also stood behind Wright, who is currently locked in a legal battle over her home.

The South Carolinian told local news outlet WSAV that developers were harassing and attempting to force her to sell her property.

Wright, a grandmother to 40, great-grandmother to 50, and great-great-grandmother to 16 children, told WSAV that her Hilton Head home is “where I want to be at this age” — and she’s going to resist anyone who gets in the way of that.

“I’ve pretty much been a fighter all my life,” Wright told the publication.

Wright’s home has been in her family since the aftermath of the Civil War, according to the outlet. Her husband’s relatives were former slaves who were freed by Union soldiers.

An investment group developing the land behind Wright’s house filed a lawsuit alleging that parts of the home are on their property, WSAV reported.

"I guess they figured I would become so unnerved with the harassment that I would say 'take it,'" she said of the developers. “But they don’t know me. I am here to fight for what I have.”

A representative for the investment group did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Word of Wright's plight caught the attention of Perry when he saw WSAV’s coverage of her struggle. The actor, filmmaker and philanthropist shared it on Instagram — and pledged his support.



Quoting Wright in his caption — “I’ve pretty much been a fighter all my life” — he wrote, “Ms. Wright, please tell where to show up and what you need to help you fight.”

Stars like Meek Mill and Fantasia Barrino praised Perry’s support, and some pledged their own.

“Corporate bullying at its finest .. this super hero status!” Mill said in the comments, while Barrino wrote, “I will stand with you as well Tyler.”

The Tyler Perry’s House of Payne star, who has a history of using his wealth to help senior citizens save their homes, received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 2021 Oscars.

In February, a source told PEOPLE that Perry donated $750,000 to help prevent the displacement of low-income seniors in Atlanta.

The source noted that the donation will assist senior citizens in the Georgia capital in keeping their property taxes frozen for the next two decades. Additionally, the source said, the donation will give about $500,000 every year for the next five years.